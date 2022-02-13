Best Compact SUV Discounts In February 2022 – Vitara Brezza To Bolero Neo

Compact SUVs enjoy a strong demand in the Indian car market, and here, we have detailed the best discounts available on them this February

The compact SUV segment is the most hotly contested space in the Indian car market. Some carmakers are offering a few attractive discounts and deals on their sub-4-metre SUVs right now, to lure in as many customers as possible. If you wish to purchase a new compact SUV this month, then you should definitely check out the best deals available on them, which we have detailed below.

On Mahindra XUV300, the cash discount on offer ranges between nothing and Rs. 30,000, depending on the chosen variant. An exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 is available as well on Mahindra’s compact crossover, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Maruti Vitara Brezza is available with a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 this month. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 as well as a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are being offered on it.

Mahindra Bolero Neo is the only ladder-frame SUV in this segment, which makes it more rugged than its rivals. It doesn’t get any cash discount this month, although an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is available on it, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Honda WR-V doesn’t get any cash discount at the moment. It does get an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 though. Other than that, existing Honda car owners can avail a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and an additional loyalty exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000 on the car.

Best Compact SUV Discounts – February 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Mahindra XUV300 Up to Rs. 30,000 + free accessories worth up to Rs. 10,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra Bolero Neo 0 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda WR-V 0 ( + Rs. 5,000 loyalty benefit + Rs. 7,000 additional loyalty exchange bonus) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Toyota Urban Cruiser 0 Rs. 15,000

Toyota Urban Cruiser also doesn’t have any cash discount or corporate discount on offer this month. However, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is being offered on the little Toyota crossover.