Best 200cc Motorcycles To Buy This Diwali – Apache RTR200 To Pulsar NS200

The 200cc motorcycles offer a balance between performance and practicality at the same time and here is our list of the 7 most popular of them

In a market which is mostly dominated by entry-level commuter motorcycles, people are now taking interest in the performance motorcycle segment as well. As a result, the 200-300cc class is one of the largest growing two-wheeler segments in India. These motorcycles offer a fine balance between being sporty and practical at the same time.

The entry-level 200cc segment in India has a separate fanbase and is especially popular amongst the young generation buyers who want a motorcycle that promises to offer enough grunt while also not burning a hole in the pocket.

Here is the list of top 7 most popular 200cc motorcycles picked by us

1. Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Price: Rs 1,13,056 (ex-showroom)

There is no denying the fact that the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is the most popular 200cc motorcycle available in the Indian market. The motorcycle was first introduced back in 2012 and has sold in impressive numbers. The overall design has remained unchanged over all the years but it has received colour and graphics updates timely to keep things fresh.

The NS200 is powered by a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke DTS-i unit. The motor paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 23 bhp of peak power and 18Nm of peak torque. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 rivals directly against the likes of the KTM Duke 200 and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. The Pulsar NS200 retails at Rs 1,13,056 (ex-showroom).

2. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Price: Rs 1,10,388 (ex-showroom)

The second most popular offering in the 200cc segment is the Apache RTR 200 4V. The Apache RTR 200 4V was launched back in 2016 and is still one of the most popular 200cc offerings of this segment. The motorcycle is offered with both carbureted and fuel-injected variants. The 197cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, oil-cooled SI engine.

The unit paired with a 5-speed transmission produces about 20.7 bhp of peak power and 18.1 Nm of peak torque. TVS offers a slipper clutch as standard with the race edition 2.0. The motorcycle rivals directly against the Bajaj Pulsar NS200. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V prices start at Rs 97,688 (ex-showroom) while the FI variant is priced at Rs 1,10,388 (ex-showroom).

3. KTM 200 Duke

Price: Rs 1.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom)

The KTM 200 Duke is the most powerful 200cc motorcycle available in India at this moment. The overall design of the motorcycle has remained unchanged over the years but it does get a few colour updates to keep things fresh. The motorcycle is powered by a 200cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine.

The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces 25 bhp of peak power and 19.2 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle competes directly against the Bajaj Pulsar NS200. The KTM 200 Duke is priced at Rs 1.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

4. Hero Xpulse 200

Price: Rs 97,000 (ex-showroom)

The Xpulse 200 and the Xpulse 200T share the same underpinning and powertrain. The motorcycle features high mounted mudguard, engine bash guard, swept up exhaust and additional knuckle guards. The bike rides on 21-inch wheels at the front and 18-inch wheels at the rear shod with on and offroad spec tyres and uses a long travel 37 mm telescopic forks up front and a 10-step pre-load adjustable monoshock unit at the rear with 170 mm travel.

The motorcycle is powered by a 200 cc single-cylinder, 2-valve, air-cooled engine. The motorcycle paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 18.4 bhp of peak power and 17.1 Nm of peak torque.

The Xpulse 200 is the most affordable adventure motorcycle of the country and rivals directly against the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. The Xpulse 200 is priced at Rs 97,000 (ex-showroom) for the carburetted version and Rs 1.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the fuel-injected model.

5. Hero Xpulse 200T

Price: Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom)

The Xpulse 200T is the latest addition to the Hero Motocorp family and like we already mentioned it shares the same powertrain and platform with the Xpulse 200. The motorcycle gets 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends shod with road-biased tyres. It features a 37mm front telescopic forks and monoshock setup at the rear.

The motorcycle is powered by the same 200cc, single-cylinder, 2-valve, air-cooled engine. The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces 18.4 bhp of peak power and 17.1 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle rivals directly against the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200. The Xpulse 200T is priced at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom).

6. KTM RC200

Price: Rs 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom)

The RC200 is the most expensive 200cc motorcycle available in the country at this moment. The RC200 shares its underpinnings with the Duke 200 and is a fully faired offering. The aggressive styling and the premium hardware is what makes this motorcycle a crowd favourite.

The KTM RC200 is powered by the same 200cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit that also powers the Duke 200 as well. The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 24.6 bhp of power and 19.2 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle rivals directly against the Bajaj Pulsar RS200. The KTM RC200 retails at Rs 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

7. Hero Xtreme 200S

Price: Rs 99,400 (ex-showroom)

The reason why we decided to add the Xtreme 200S in the list is that this newly introduced Xpulse 200 is the cheapest fully faired 200cc motorcycle available in India at this moment. The motorcycle is based on the Xtreme 200R streetfighter but gets plenty of new features including the full LED headlamp and taillamp, fully digital instrument cluster, and a single-piece seat.

The Xtreme 200S is powered by the same 199.6 cc single-cylinder engine that powers the Xtreme 200R. The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 18.1 bhp and 17.1 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle competes directly against the Bajaj Pulsar 220F. The Hero Xtreme 200S retails at Rs 99,400 (ex-showroom).