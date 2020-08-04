Bentley Bentayga’s Official Accessories Reek Of Wealth And Luxury

Bentley has announced the official list of accessories for the Bentayga facelift, to help the rich flaunt their riches even more

Bentley is known for building a few of the most luxurious cars in the world, like the Continental GT and the Flying Spur. The brand’s first and only SUV, the Bentayga, had received a minor facelift just a few months earlier, and now, Bentley has added the official accessories list for the 2021 Bentayga on its website.

There are three official accessory packages for the 2021 Bentayga – Exterior, Touring, and Protection. The first of these, the ‘Exterior’ package, offers simple styling additions that help elevate the level of luxury even higher. It consists of Bentley-branded lug nuts, carbon fibre caps for the ORVM, and a pair of side steps (with Moonbeam, Black Gloss, and Carbon Fibre inserts).

Next is the ‘Touring’ package, which consists of storage options and one interior upgrade. This package adds to the car roof crossbars, roof-mounted box, ski and snowboard carrier, loading tray/multi-function storage in the boot, bicycle mounts for the tailgate, and ‘Relaxation’ pack for the interior (two seat cushions and folding footrests for the rear seats).

The last one, the ‘Protection’ package, adds heavy-duty floor mats, both for the cabin and for the boot. Other than that, you also get mud flaps, tyre cradles, wheel covers, and two choices of car cover – one for indoor parking and one for outdoor. The protection package also has a winter accessory – clip-on tyre spikes – which not only add traction, but are uniquely designed to protect the alloy wheels from the abrasive ice, snow, and salt.

Other than that, Bentley has also added an option for high-grade titanium dual-tipped exhaust, by Akrapovic, on to the Bentayga (limited to pre-facelift W12 models only). The exhaust tips are branded with the logos of both Akrapovic and Bentley. This adds some aural pleasure as well to this luxury SUV. The official prices for these accessories haven’t been revealed yet, but it would be safe to assume they’ll be extremely expensive!

The 2021 Bentley Bentayga is currently available with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, capable of churning out 550 PS and 770 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. It comes paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system. The company will also be adding other engine options, just like on the pre-facelift model, including a 6.0-litre W12 engine and a hybrid powertrain with 3.0-litre V6.