Benelli TRK 251 Bookings Open In India; Launch Soon

Benelli TRK 251 derives power from a 249 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine producing a maximum power output of 25.8 hp and a peak torque of 21.2 Nm

Benelli’s India division has commenced pre-bookings for the TRK 251 entry-level adventure tourer and it can be reserved online or through the brand’s online portal for an initial token of Rs. 6,000. The Italian manufacturer has been on a launch spree this calendar year as the TRK 501 debuted in January 2021 and it was followed by the introduction of the Leoncino a month later.

In March 2021, Benelli launched the TRK 502X and the 502C power cruiser debuted by the middle of this year. The company has also released a teaser of the upcoming dual-purpose adv and is powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine producing a maximum power output of 25.8 hp and a peak torque of 21.2 Nm.

It is paired with a six-speed transmission and boasts a wet multi-plate clutch. The Benelli TRK 251 will compete against KTM 250 Adventure in the quarter-litre segment and it could be priced around Rs. 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The TRK 251 will be the fifth new launch for the brand and its deliveries will commence in January 2022. It uses the same powertrain as the Leoncino 250.

The TRK 251 draws design inspiration from its bigger TRK siblings and it comes with a sharp beak at the front, dual LED headlamps, a unique LED Daytime Running Light, a tall windscreen, split seats, a side-mounted exhaust system, an all-digital instrument console, 17-inch alloy wheels at the front and rear, sharp body panels, upright handlebar positioning, etc.

It comprises a fuel tank with 18 litres capacity while the dry weight stands at 164 kilograms. The TRK 251 made its global debut back in EICMA 2017 in Milan, Italy and it has a ground clearance of 170 mm and a seat height of 800 mm. The Benelli TRK 251 is equipped with upside-down front forks and a monoshock rear suspension with long-travel capabilities.

The Benelli TRK 251 will also take on Royal Enfield Himalayan and the more expensive BMW G310 GS as the adventure motorcycling community has steadily been growing in India as more people opt to buy the touring friendly machines with practicality in mind. The smaller TRK 251 is available in three colour schemes and Benelli offers three years of unlimited km warranty.