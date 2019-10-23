Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Specs Comparison

Find out whether the recently launched Benelli Imperiale 400 has what it takes to rival against the popular Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Benelli finally launched their most anticipated cruiser the Imperiale 400 in India recently. The Imperiale 400 sits below the recently introduced Leoncino 250 Scrambler and is the most affordable motorcycle in Benelli’s lineup currently. The Imperiale 400 cruiser rivals directly against the Bajaj Dominar 400, Jawa, and the Royal Enfield 350 series motorcycles in India. Here we are comparing the Benelli Imperiale 400 against RE Bullet 350:

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Styling Comparison

The Imperiale 400 takes its styling inspiration from the Benelli MotoBi range that was produced during the 1950s. The Imperiale 400 features a retro-styled round halogen headlamp towards the front, twin-pod instrument cluster, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split seats, and a pea shooter type exhaust.

The engine and exhaust, in particular, get some amount of chrome to keep the old school vibe alive. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350, on the other hand, is also one of the oldest motorcycles in the Royal Enfield lineup. The overall design of the motorcycle has remained unchanged since its inception.

The Bullet 350 features a retro-styled round-shaped halogen headlamp, round analogue instrument console, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a single piece seat for the comfort of the rider and pillion. The Royal Enfield also uses an extensive amount of chrome on the engine and the exhaust to keep the old school vibe alive.

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Powertrain Comparison

The Benelli Imperiale 400 cruiser is powered by a 399cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled, BS4 compliant SOHC engine with electronic fuel injection. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 20 bhp of peak power at 5500 rpm and 29 Nm of peak torque at 4500 rpm.

The motorcycle produces almost the same amount of power as its rival the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 but has a kerb weight of 205 kilograms which makes it almost 13 kilograms heavier than its rival here.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350, on the other hand, is powered by a 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, BS-IV compliant motor. The unit paired with a five-speed gearbox produces about 19.8bhp of peak power at 5,250rpm and 28Nm of peak torque at 4000rpm.

Specs Benelli Imperiale 400 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Specs single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled, BS4 compliant SOHC engine single-cylinder, air-cooled, BS-IV compliant moto Displacement 399cc 346cc Power output 20 bhp @ 5,500 rpm 19.8 bhp @ 5,250 Torque output 29 Nm @ 4,500 rpm 28 Nm @ 4,000 rpm Gearbox Six-speed gearbox Five-speed gearbox

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350: suspension and brakes

The Benelli Imperiale uses a conventional double-cradle frame. The cruiser depends on a 41 mm telescopic front forks and preload-adjustable dual shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a 300mm disc brake at the front with a two-piston floating caliper and a 240 mm disc with a single-piston caliper at the rear. A dual-channel ABS is provided as a standard for the safety of the rider.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 uses a Single downtube frame. The cruiser uses a 35 mm telescopic fork at the front with 130mm wheel travel and a 5 step adjustable twin shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties of the Bullet 350 are handled by a 280mm disc at the front with a 2-Piston caliper and a 153 drum brake at the rear. A single-channel ABS is offered as a standard for the safety of the rider.

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Price Comparison

The new Benelli Imperiale 400 is priced at Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 prices start at Rs 1.12 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Comparison verdict

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is a worthy rival to the Royal Enfield Bullet 350. The motorcycle uses almost the same type of frame and also produces the same amount of power. However, the Imperiale 400 weighs almost 20 kilograms more than the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 which could take a toll on its performance figures. Moreover, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is almost Rs 47,000 cheaper than its rival here.