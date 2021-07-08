Benelli 502 C Revealed In India Ahead Of Launch; Pre-Bookings Open

To rival the Kawasaki Vulcan S, Benelli has unveiled the 502 C in the Indian market today and it will go on sale soon

Benelli has taken the veils off its new modern cruiser, 502 C, in the Indian market. The motorcycle will start reaching the showroom floors soon, while it will officially go on sale mostly by the end of this month. A price premium of Rs 20,000 is likely to be charged for the 502 C over the Leoncino 500, which retails for Rs. 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Also, the pre-bookings for the Benelli 502 C have begun for an initial token of Rs. 10,000. It sports a power cruiser-like stance and looks very much like an Italian motorcycle that kick-started the power-cruiser space. Beneath the fuel tank will sit a 500cc parallel-twin motor, sourced from the Leoncino 500. This motor also does duties on the TRK 502 and will continue to produce the same power and torque outputs here, 47.5 PS at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm, respectively.

The engine comes paired to a 6-speed transmission, which powers the rear wheel via a chain drive. Apart from the styling and powertrain, making it a potent cruiser are its ergonomics. The seat height is measured at 750 mm, and that coupled with laid back ergonomics makes for an apt mile-muncher.

One would not have to take a lot of fuel stops either, as the fuel tank capacity is rated at 21.5 litres. With 175 mm of ground clearance, the Benelli 502 C will make its way through the tallest of speed bumps as well. Using a tubular trellis frame, the motorcycle gets upside-down front forks and an adjustable rear mono-shock.

Rims on the 502 C are 17-inch units, and they are wrapped in 120-section and 160-section tyres for the front and rear, respectively. To drop the anchors, it comes with dual-channel ABS as standard. The front-end gets twin 280 mm rotors with radially-mounted brake callipers, whereas the rear gets a 240 mm disc.

To continue with the theme of modernity, there are ample new-age features onboard, like all-LED lighting, adjustable footrests, twin-display instrument cluster and more. In the Indian market, it will go against the Kawasaki Vulcan S.