Benefits Of Up To Rs 3.05 Lakh On BS6 Mahindra Cars – Bolero To Alturas

Mahindra is currently offering hefty discounts with its BS6 cars in India, including Alturas G4, XUV500, Scorpio, XUV300, KUV100 NXT and Bolero

In order to regain momentum in the market, Mahindra is offering some big discounts with all its BS6-compliant cars, which currently include the Alturas G4, XUV500, Scorpio, XUV300, KUV100 NXT as well as the Bolero. While the discounts vary from model to model, the homegrown carmaker is offering benefits ranging up to Rs 3.05 lakh.

Mahindra’s flagship offering, the Alturas G4 is currently being offered with the highest discounts. The full-size premium SUV comes with benefits worth up to Rs 3.05 lakh, which includes up to Rs 2.40 lakh cash discount, Rs 50,000 exchange bonus as well as Rs 15,000 corporate discount.

The XUV300 is being offered with cash discounts of up to Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000 and a Rs 4,500 corporate discount. Additionally, the sub-4m SUV gets a Rs 5,000 discount on the petrol variants, taking the total benefits available with the car up to Rs 64,500.

Model Total Benefits Bolero Up to Rs 13,500 XUV500 Up to Rs 39,000 Scorpio Up to Rs 60,000 KUV100 NXT Up to Rs 62,055 XUV300 Up to Rs 64,500 Alturas G4 Up to Rs 3.05 lakh

The KUV100 NXT and the Scorpio are both being offered with total benefits worth over Rs 60,000. The former gets a Rs 33,055 cash discount, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus, Rs 4,000 corporate discount as well as additional offers worth up to Rs 5,000. The Scorpio comes with a Rs 20,000 cash discount, Rs 25,000 exchange bonus, Rs 5,000 corporate discount and additional offers amounting up to Rs 10,000.

The XUV500 and the Bolero are the only two SUVs that are currently not being offered with a cash discount. However, the XUV500 buyers are eligible for a Rs 30,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 9,000 corporate discount. The Bolero on the other hand, is currently being offered with the least benefits, since it only gets a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 3,500 corporate discount.

The offers are being offered for the month of July 2020, and hence, are only valid till July 31, 2020. It should also be noted that these benefits are applicable in Delhi, while offers in other cities will likely be similar. Also, the benefits could vary on what variant you’re choosing.