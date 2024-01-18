Behold! BYD’s New U7 Flagship EV Is Here & It Looks Stunning

The U7 electric sedan will be sold under BYD’s Yangwang brand; will take on the likes of the BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE

The U7 EV sedan will be sold under BYD’s global luxury brand called Yangwang. This is the third product under the brand, and it will compete against BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE

Design and Styling

It has a similar design language that is associated with BYD-branded models and comes equipped with wheels up to 21 inches in diameter, talk about being sporty and fancy. BYD has not revealed the dimensions of the U7 yet, but as per reports, it could stretch to up to 5,200mm in length and 2,000mm in width.

The overall styling of the new U7 sedan is inspired by the design that is already seen on the U9, and this includes C-shaped headlamps, a sloping roofline, and taillights that occupy the entire width at the back. BYD Officials have claimed that the U7 will be one of the most aerodynamically efficient cars to enter production, with a drag coefficient of 0.195Cd. This makes it more aerodynamic than the Mercedes-Benz EQE.

Powertrain and Technical details

Yangwang has unofficially confirmed that the U7 gets more than 1,000 hp courtesy of four electric motors present on each wheel. But it is still unclear if the four-wheel-drive sedan will feature a range-extender powertrain, as used by the U8, or a pure-electric one as found in the U9.

Currently, the REx system of the Yangwang U8 combines a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with four electric motors and a 49.1kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery and jointly develops a staggering 1,195hp. Whereas, the EV drivetrain used to power the U9 uses four electric motors in combination with a 100kWh LFP battery, and the output stands at a whopping 1,114hp.

Cost

As of now, BYD has said that the Yangwang U7 will cost more than 1 million Yen (~Rs 1.2 crores) in China. The official number will be announced during its launch which will happen soon.

Current Plans for BYD in India

BYD currently has only 2 models plying in India which are the Atto3 SUV and the E6 MPV. Although they had struggles initially, both the models are doing well in terms of sales and their USP has always been the longer range and lightning-quick charging capabilities, all courtesy of the latest developments used in battery technology that are implied on the batteries used in these cars. BYD has plans to launch the Seal sedan in India, which is a tough competitor for the Tesla Model 3 in the international markets.