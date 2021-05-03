Bajaj Became India’s Largest Bike Manufacturer In April 2021 – Pulsar, Dominar, CT

Bajaj Auto had a strong start to the new fiscal year (FY2021-22), registering a total sales figure of 3,48,173 units worldwide last month

Bajaj Auto has announced that it clocked a worldwide sale figure of 3,48,173 units for its motorcycles last month, including an export figure of 2,21,603 units. Thus, the Pune-based manufacturer managed to become the largest motorcycle maker in India in April 2021, beating Hero MotoCorp (3,39,329 motorcycles sold last month).

Last fiscal year (FY2020-21), Bajaj climbed to the top spot on the export charts, accounting for around 60 per cent of all motorcycle and three-wheeler exports from India. The manufacturer also declared that its export income equalled Rs. 12,687 crore last fiscal, and 52 per cent of its manufactured volume was exported to over 79 countries around the globe.

Also, during the last fiscal year, the manufacturer sold over 1.25 million units of the Pulsar globally, and in a majority of markets where it retails, it was reportedly at the top of the sales charts! In the last 10 years, Bajaj has exported over 18 million vehicles, earning over USD 14 billion in the last decade via its global sales. Thanks to the exports, the manufacturer has also gained a strong global presence.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto commented on the milestone, saying: “We have commenced FY2022 on a very positive note despite the challenging environment. The wide range of motorcycles made by us covers the entire spectrum from entry, middle and up to premium level segments allowing us to engage with a wide spectrum of customers from the moto-taxi driver in Africa to the adventure seeker in Europe! This versatility is of enormous value in managing the current volatility as well as uncertainty and to keep the wheels of business moving for all our stakeholders!”

Bajaj Auto recently announced that it would be building a fourth manufacturing facility in Chakan, Maharashtra, with an investment of around Rs. 650 crore. The new plant would be responsible for the manufacturing of the Chetak electric scooter, along with the premium motorcycles in the brand’s portfolio.

Bajaj Auto is the third largest motorcycle manufacturer in the world, and the largest manufacturer of three-wheelers. With a market capitalisation of Rs. 1,10,864 crores, the company claims to be the world’s most valuable two-wheeler manufacturer as well.