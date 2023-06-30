Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400X – Expected Prices & Rivals

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X will go on sale on July 5 and the prices are expected to start from Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom)

A couple of days ago, Triumph Motorcycles unveiled its entry-level 400 cc motorcycles in the United Kingdom. The much-awaited Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X will go on sale in India first as their prices will be announced on July 5 in Chakan and their pre-bookings are already taken. They will compete against a host of middleweight offerings present in India.

Thanks to the local manufacturing prowess of Bajaj Auto, both motorcycles are expected to be priced highly competitively. With that said and the equipment they carry, the Triumph Speed 400 will more likely cost around Rs. 3 lakh and the Scrambler 400 X could sit in the ballpark of Rs. 3.3 lakh (ex-showroom). It must be noted that they will be distinctive and appeal to a different band of customers each.

The Triumph Speed 400 will take on the naked and roadsters in the Rs. 2.4-3 lakh range (ex-showroom) and thus the KTM 390 Duke, KTM 250 Duke, BMW G310 R and the upcoming Harley-Davidson X440 and Royal Enfield Hunter 450 will act as its main rivals. The Triumph Scrambler 400 X, on the other hand, will lock horns with KTM 390 Adv, KTM 250 Adv, Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX, BMW G310 GS, Yezdi Scrambler and others.

It is the more serious motorcycle of the two as it will cater to off-road enthusiasts with a larger 19-inch front wheel, longer wheelbase, bigger brakes, longer travel suspension and higher ground clearance. It also has a taller seat height. Both motorcycles will derive power from a 398 cc single-cylinder 4V liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine with a DOHC setup.

The powertrain produces a maximum power output of 40 PS at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm and is linked with a six-speed gearbox. The features list is also packed with the presence of a dual-channel ABS system and slipper clutch as standard, big piston 43 mm upside-down front forks, monoshock rear suspension, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, semi-digital cluster, etc.

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X will be the only model to feature switchable ABS and is heavier by 9 kg. The Speed 400 roadster is heavily influenced by the design of the bigger Speed Twin 900 and 1200. In a similar fashion, the scram is inspired by its bigger siblings and Triumph has made sure they sport the lineage without scarifying on unique touches the British brand is renowned for.