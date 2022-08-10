Bajaj-Triumph First Bike Spied In Near Production State; Debut Soon

Bajaj-Triumph roadster is expected to make its global debut later this year; to likely carry a 400-450 cc engine

The first motorcycle coming out of Bajaj Auto’s partnership with Triumph Motorcycles has been spotted testing again. The spy images of a roadster and a scrambler appeared on the internet earlier this year and now the former has been caught on camera in the near-production state. While the exact specifications are yet to be divulged, we do know that their alliance caters to middleweight capacity motorcycles likely from the 250 cc to 650 cc range.

The engineering prowess of Triumph and the local manufacturing expertise of Bajaj will be utilised to the optimum level targeting volumes in the Indian as well as international markets. The chances of the first line of Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles boasting an engine capacity of around 400-450 cc are high as they could be positioned below the Bonneville T100.

The new spy shots from Midlands, UK close to Triumph’s HQ in Hinckley show the presence of a prominent dashboard, signature side-mounted Triumph exhaust system, LED lighting all around, headlamp brackets, upside-down front forks, muscular teardrop-shaped metal fuel tank, blacked-out engine bits, a single piece seat, tubular grab rail, etc.

The resemblances with the Bonneville family are more than evident as the shape of the tank, exposed fins, chrome fuel cap opener, tubular frame and the headlamp mounted on the USD, etc are some of the examples. However, the influence of the entry-level Trident 660 naked is apparent too as the side body panels, cast swingarm alloy wheels, 17-inch front and rear wheels shod on MRF tyres, the LED tail lamp and the console appear to have been taken from it.

In the international markets, Triumph will be looking to make the new series of motorcycles in partnership with Bajaj more accessible and affordable to customers aiming for high volume sales. The upcoming street roadster and scrambler could be pitched against the BMW G310 and KTM 390 motorcycles and perhaps, a competitor to take on the 350 cc REs will arrive a little later.

We do expect the global debut of the Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles to happen sometime later this calendar year before going on sale in the global markets in early 2023.