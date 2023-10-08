Bajaj To Likely Revive Sunny Nameplate As An EV: Details

A new electric scooter has been spied testing and it is likely Bajaj’s next product which could back the Sunny nameplate in the Indian market

Bringing back the old names seems like the USP of Bajaj. After the revival of Chetak in the EV avatar, the Indian two-wheeler giant is aiming to re-introduce the Sunny. Not a surprise that a sophisticated electric powertrain will replace the two-stroke motor and we could expect it to be the brand’s next big launch in the EV segment.

The recent fully camouflaged test mule spotting of an electric scooter around Pune sparked the news of a new product launch from Bajaj Auto. Taking a look at the spy images, it is very clear that its design is in line with the Sunny which was sold in the 1990s. The round headlamp accompanied by the long extending fender and a slim bodyline are the main highlights that are quite similar to Sunny.

While the design is similar, the all-new electric powertrain is what sets the scooter apart and makes it the new-age machine that is set to revive the Sunny badge. We can easily spot a large battery pack mounted on the footboard and this is definitely for testing purposes as the final production version will sport a clear design.

The original Sunny used to have the spare wheel placed in the small footboard area. Overall, the e-scooter appears to be quite small and it is perfectly reflected by the rider’s cramped sitting position. This further clears the fact that it won’t use the existing Chetak platform.

In terms of powertrain, the Sunny Electric will likely be powered by a hub-mounted motor and it could use a new set of underpinnings shared with Yulu, an electric mobility service. Bajaj is responsible for the development and manufacturing of the Yulu e-scooters. The battery pack details are unknown, however, expect it to be much lower than Chetak’s 2.9 kWh unit.

The Sunny EV will be positioned below the Chetak in the brand’s portfolio and it is expected to carry a price tag of under Rs. 1 lakh. As for the launch timeline is concerned, we expect the Sunny e-scooter to debut sometime in the year 2024.