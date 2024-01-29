Bajaj To Launch New Chetak EV Variant & NS400 In India Soon

Bajaj Auto has a few innovative launches lined up this year, including a new Chetak EV variant, Pulsar NS400, and a revolutionary CNG-powered bike

Bajaj Auto is set to introduce exciting additions to its lineup, signaling a strong push toward innovation and market expansion. The company’s Executive Director, Rakesh Sharma, revealed in a post-earnings call that the company plans to unveil a new variant of its popular electric scooter, Chetak, and the eagerly anticipated Pulsar NS400. Additionally, a groundbreaking CNG-powered motorcycle is in the works, further solidifying Bajaj’s commitment to sustainable mobility.

The Chetak has been a key driver of Bajaj’s electric vehicle ambitions. The company aims to increase its monthly sales to 15,000 units by March and introduce a new model to the Chetak lineup in the first quarter of the next financial year. This lineup expansion is expected to further solidify Bajaj’s position as a major player in the rapidly growing Indian electric two-wheeler market.

The new Chetak variant is likely to be a more affordable option compared to the existing models. This strategic move is aimed at tapping into the price-sensitive segment of the market, potentially challenging the dominance of players like Ather, Ola, and TVS Motor. Bajaj is also planning to widen its electric two-wheeler portfolio with the introduction of one more product during Q1 of next fiscal.

The Pulsar NS400 is a much-awaited addition to Bajaj’s popular Pulsar lineup. The bike will be powered by a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, churning out 40 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque. It is expected to compete with the likes of the KTM Duke 390 and the Royal Enfield Himalayan in the premium motorcycle segment.

Bajaj is also focusing on expanding its network to support its electric vehicle ambitions. The company plans to increase the number of cities where its electric scooters are sold to 200 soon. As for the CNG-powered motorcycle, no details are available about it yet. However, speculations suggest that it will be a 100-125cc motorcycle.

Overall, Bajaj’s aggressive product launches and network expansion plans clearly indicate the company’s intent to strengthen its position in the Indian two-wheeler market. The new Chetak variant and the Pulsar NS400 are likely to push the company’s success, while the new CNG model could be a game-changer.