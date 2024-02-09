Bajaj Teases New Pulsar Motorcycle – N400 Or Updated NS200?

The updated 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 with a digital instrument console has been teased; launch likely soon

Bajaj Auto’s official Pulsar handle has released a teaser video of a new motorcycle and it got the internet buzzing over whether it is the rumoured N400 or the updated NS200. The Bajaj Pulsar N400, claimed to be the biggest Pulsar ever, will only arrive in the second or third quarter of this CY and the teaser suggests that it is not the upcoming flagship.

The radiator area and horn positioning along with the dual-channel ABS system and the written graphics in white colour, engine casing, the Y-spoked design of the alloy wheels, white finished graphics on the lower part of the fuel tank, side panels, and even the shape of the headlamp remain identical to the existing model, which currently sits at the top of the NS range.

The teaser also shows the presence of halogen turn indicators and the rear monoshock suspension with red springs will continue to have pre-load adjustability. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is currently offered in three paint schemes namely Glossy Ebony Black, Metallic Pearl White, Cocktail Wine Red/White and Pewter Grey/Blue.

The 15-second teaser video shows the Glossy Ebony Black and Cocktail Wine Red/White without any changes in terms of graphical updates. It is worth noting that nearly a year ago, Bajaj updated the NS200 by bringing in a host of new features including upside-down front forks, dual-channel ABS, new decals and graphics, new alloy wheels borrowed from N250 and an updated console with gear position indicator and distance-to-empty indicator.

This time around the updates will be restricted to the cluster as a new LCD instrument console introduced recently in the Pulsar N150 and N160 will be the major highlight but there is a secondary display on the tank too? In addition to the Pulsar NS200, the Pulsar NS160 may also receive the same update as a test prototype was caught on camera a few weeks ago.

The Pulsar NS200 sticks with the same semi-digital unit first introduced over a decade ago and thus the new digital console will act as a refresher and sadly the RS200 may not get this update. The refreshed naked may not gain an LED headlamp and the prices will be increased slightly from the current asking price of Rs. 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom). No mechanical changes are expected as the same 199 cc liquid-cooled engine will stay put.