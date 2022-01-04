Bajaj Sales Drop By 2.7% In December 2021 – Dominar, Pulsar, Chetak EV

In December 2021, Bajaj Auto’s domestic sales grew by 4.56 per cent, while export numbers fell by 9.82 per cent, both on a YoY basis

Bajaj Auto has released its sales report for December 2021, and the manufacturer has managed to achieve a sales figure of 3,62,470 units, including both passenger two-wheelers and commercial vehicles. Although this is an extremely impressive sales performance, it’s a small Year-on-Year (YoY) sales decline of 2.7 per cent compared to 3,72,532 units sold in December 2020.

In the domestic market, Bajaj sold a total of 1,45,979 units last month, which is a tiny 4.56 per cent YoY sales growth compared to 1,39,606 units sold in the same month last year. Among all Bajaj vehicles sold in the Indian market in December 2021, a total of 1,27,593 units were passenger two-wheelers, while 18,386 units were commercial vehicles.

Bajaj’s exports dropped by a small 9.82 per cent on a YoY basis, from 2,32,926 units in December 2020 to 2,16,491 units in December 2021. Of all the vehicles shipped overseas by the brand last month, commercial vehicles consisted of 25,315 units, while a total of 1,91,176 units were passenger two-wheelers.

In the calendar year 2021 (from January – December 2021), a total of 17,58,192 passenger two-wheelers were sold by Bajaj in the domestic market. In CY2020 (January – December 2020), the manufacturer’s domestic sales figure stood at 17,45,750 units, which translates to a tiny 0.7 per cent YoY increase in annual sales last year.

Bajaj Auto’s motorcycle lineup currently consists of the following nameplates – Dominar, Pulsar, Avenger, Platina, and CT – each of which is available in different variants and/or with different engine options. The manufacturer has one more passenger two-wheeler in its lineup – Chetak – which is an electric scooter. Its commercial vehicle range consists of three-wheelers and a quadricycle named Qute.

Bajaj has an extensive road plan for EVs, and the manufacturer has recently announced the construction of an EV plant in Arkundi, Pune. This new facility would be able to produce around 5 lakh electric vehicles annually, to help the brand satiate the demand for Chetak, which is way higher than the current manufacturing capacity. Also, Husqvarna Vektorr e-scooter and a few other electric two-wheelers (by Bajaj, KTM, Husqvarna) and are expected to be manufactured in this new plant.