Bajaj Pulsar RS 250 Rendered; Likely Launch Next Year

Bajaj Pulsar RS 250 is expected to have several commonalities with the upcoming NS 250 and Pulsar 250F including the oil-cooled engine

Speculations surrounding Bajaj Auto working on the next generation Pulsar series have been around for two years. In early 2021, the first spy shots of what appeared to be the NS 250 surfaced on the internet and only a few days ago, the test prototype of the Pulsar 250F semi-faired motorcycle caught on camera and it could replace the existing 220F.

The next generation Pulsar series could give rise to a 250 cc fully-faired motorcycle and it could effectively replace the RS 200, in a similar fashion, the NS 250 could stand in place of the current NS 200. The Bajaj Pulsar RS 250 could be positioned below the Dominar 250 and it will more likely act as a direct rival to the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

Here we have a speculative rendering of the Bajaj Pulsar RS 250 as it has been imagined to look different compared to the RS 200. It is said to have LED projector headlamps and revisions to the bodywork and the rendering shows the side profile with a sharper headlamp cluster and integrated LED Daytime Running Lights within.

The body panels are chiselled and the alloy wheels are new but the alloy footpegs and stubby exhaust system look similar to the RS 200. The Bajaj Pulsar RS 250 is expected to be based on an updated perimeter chassis and thus it could have handling improved. It will more likely share the suspension setup and brakes with the NS 250.

A dual-channel ABS system, front and rear disc brakes, telescopic front forks and monoshock rear suspension, an all-digital instrument cluster, etc could be part of the package. As for the performance, the same 250 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine found in the NS 250 and Pulsar 250F could be utilised producing around 24 bhp and it will be paired with a six-speed transmission.

It will be interesting to see whether slipper clutch and smartphone connectivity will be added to the features list or not. Expect the touring focussed Bajaj Pulsar RS 250 to launch sometime next year but we are yet to see spy pictures of the prototype testing on public roads.