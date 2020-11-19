Bajaj Pulsar Registers Highest Ever Monthly Sales In October

Bajaj Pulsar posted its highest ever monthly sales tally with a Year-on-Year volume increase of 44 per cent

Having been around since 2001, Bajaj Auto has smartly expanded its highly popular Pulsar range over the range and it currently comprises of models such as Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150, Pulsar NS160, Pulsar NS200, Pulsar 180F, Pulsar 220F and Pulsar RS200 with the Dominar series acting as the flagship offerings for the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer.

The Pulsar series has been setting new standards in recent times and it is responsible for the majority of sales tally the brand endures every month. In October 2020, Bajaj finished as the fourth largest two-wheeler maker in the country with a total of 2,68,631 units as against 2,42,516 units during the same period last year with Year-on-Year volume growth of 10.8 per cent.

Bajaj’s market share stood at just over 13 per cent as it finished ahead of Suzuki, Royal Enfield, Yamaha and Piaggio but behind its arch rival TVS Motor Company, which saw a massive YoY sales increase of 19.3 per cent. With the sales fortunes improving in recent months, the Indian two-wheeler sector posted more than 20 lakh units in October 2020.



When compared to the corresponding period in 2019, the industry registered a double digit YoY growth of 16.9 per cent. Catering to the young enthusiasts and capitalising on the festive season period when the buying sentiments will largely be positive, Bajaj recorded its highest ever monthly sales tally with the Pulsar range of motorcycles.

The YoY growth of the Pulsar series for the month of October 2020 stood at 44 per cent and in the coming months, its volumes are expected to further increase. Recently, Bajaj introduced new colour schemes to the RS200 and NS200 motorcycles while the Pulsar 125 gained a new variant. In the near future, Bajaj will likely expand the Pulsar range with addition of new motorcycles and variants.



As a whole, Bajaj Auto recorded its highest ever monthly sales in October 2020 with 5,12,038 units of two-wheelers and CVs sold. It registered 4,70,290 two-wheelers including domestic sales and exports, and 41,748 commercial vehicles last month as against 4,63,208 units. Other main contributors for Bajaj’s sales tally, as far as two-wheelers are concerned, are Platina and CT100.