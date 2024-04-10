Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch On May 3 – Expected Price & Features

The expected price of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will be just under Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom); will be heavily inspired by the latest NS200

Bajaj Auto has today introduced the revised Pulsar N250 as part of updating its Pulsar lineup over the last few months. Besides launching the quarter-litre motorcycle, the homegrown manufacturer has announced that the largest capacity Pulsar ever will be launched on May 3, 2024 in India and it will carry aggressive pricing.

The brand has been actively broadening the range of Triumph, KTM and Husqvarna offerings in India. Furthermore, the introduction of the first-ever Bajaj CNG motorcycle is set to take place by the middle of this year. The anticipation for the 400 cc Pulsar strengthened when Rajiv Bajaj revealed in an interview that the biggest Pulsar ever would be coming in 2024.

It will be heavily inspired by the styling of the recently updated Pulsar NS200 but we do expect the Pulsar N series to influence its design as well. Although no official technical specifications have been disclosed, speculation suggests that the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 might feature either a 373.2 cc liquid-cooled engine, similar to the one found in the Dominar 400 and previously utilized in the 390 Duke, or the latest 399 cc engine powering the new 390 Duke.

Regardless of the engine choice, slight adjustments in performance outputs are expected, and it will be connected to a six-speed transmission, supported by a slipper and assist clutch. The equipment set will include an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, an LED headlight with LED Daytime Running Lights, twin LED tail lamps, and LED turn signals.

Additionally, the motorcycle may feature a split seat arrangement, split grab rails, split handlebar, switchgear from Bajaj’s parts bin, sporty body graphics, alloy wheels at the front and rear, wide section tyres, sleek-looking bodywork, upside down front forks, front and rear discs assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, preload adjustable monoshock rear suspension, etc.

Expected to be positioned below the Dominar 400 in Bajaj’s lineup, the Pulsar NS400 is expected to be priced at just under Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom) as the Pulsar series is known for offering VFM propositions at an attractive price bracket.