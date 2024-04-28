Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch

Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will be equipped with a 373.2 cc liquid-cooled engine found in the Dominar 400; launch on May 3

Bajaj Auto has been teasing the upcoming flagship Pulsar motorcycle, the NS400, for a few days now. We showed you leaked images of the naked streetfighter recently and now clearer pictures have appeared on the internet, confirming plenty of details we already know so far alongside showcasing a few new ones.

The front fascia comes with an LED projector headlamp pod reminiscent of the Pulsar N250, with thunderbolt strike-like vertical LED Daytime Running Lights akin to its smaller counterpart, the Pulsar NS200. Recent updates seen in the N250 and NS200 will be carried over to the NS400 and it will be priced just above Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom) upon arrival.

Previously, the leaked visuals exhibited body graphics akin to the N250 and NS200 and now the pictures show the production model wearing a red body paint without final graphical touches. A muscular fuel tank and 41 mm upside-down front forks are noticeable. Positioned below the headlamp cluster is the number plate holder while the black flyscreen adds to the sportiness.

Noteworthy features include a prominent belly pan, a broad single-piece handlebar, sharp LED turn indicators, a black-finished engine area and fuel tank extensions as the influence of the Dominar series is evident too along the sides. The Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will come equipped with a standard dual-channel ABS system supporting front and rear disc brakes with three ABS modes.

Additionally, it will incorporate traction control and an all-digital instrument cluster featuring Bluetooth connectivity and navigation. Expected to house a 373.2 cc liquid-cooled DOHC fuel-injected engine shared with models like the Dominar 400, KTM 390 Adventure, and 390 RC, the performance figures might undergo slight adjustments in the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar NS400.

Notably, the latest KTM 390 Duke employs a new 399 cc engine, while Triumph’s 400 cc twins feature a fresh 398 cc powerplant but they won’t make the cut. The powertrain will be married to a six-speed transmission, with a standard fitment of a slipper and assist clutch. The arrival of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 could further spice up the 350 cc to 400 cc segment in the domestic market.