Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Inches Closer To Launch – Top Things To Know

Bajaj Pulsar NS400 is expected to cost just over Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be powered by a 399 cc or a 373 cc engine

Bajaj Auto has an ambitious plan to introduce several new motorcycles and scooters over the next 12 to 18 months in India. Recently, the Pulsar series motorcycles were updated with a new digital instrument console and Bluetooth connectivity while the NS 160 and NS 200 received LED lighting all around with new LED DRLs and other updates.

The homegrown manufacturer has also been busy expanding the Triumph, KTM and Husqvarna range of motorcycles in India by bringing in new models. The first-ever Bajaj CNG motorcycle is coming soon and it could be followed by the highly anticipated Pulsar NS400, which could go by the name N400 as well.

In an interview back in September 2023, Bajaj’s Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj, confirmed the existence of the “biggest Pulsar ever”. According to him, the motorcycle would be launched in March 2024. However, it appears that the flagship Pulsar offering will arrive in the second quarter of this CY (mostly by the end of it).

It will draw design inspiration from the latest range of Pulsar N series motorcycles. While no technical details are officially known yet, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 or N400 could be equipped with a 373.2 cc liquid-cooled engine, found in the Dominar 400a and previous used in the 390 Duke, or the latest 399 cc mill that powers the new 390 Duke.

Either way, the performance outputs could be slightly altered and the powerplant will be paired with a six-speed transmission. The features list will comprise an all-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an LED headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lights, LED tail lamp cluster and LED turn signals, split seat arrangement, split grab rails, split handlebar setup and sporty ergonomics. The switchgear could be more premium than the latest NS200.

We do expect the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to be positioned below the Dominar 400 in the brand’s lineup and it could cost just over Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom). The braking duties will be handled by front and rear disc brakes, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system while telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear could do the suspension duties.