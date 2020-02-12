Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 Price Details Leaked, Launch Soon

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 to get 10,000 more expensive, dealerships across the country start taking bookings for a token amount of Rs 5,000

As of now, Bajaj Auto has officially upgraded only the CT 100 and Platina 100 to comply with the BS6 emission norms, set to come into effect on April 1 this year. However, reports suggest that the next Bajaj product to get BS6-compliance will be the Pulsar NS200.

Powering the BS4 Pulsar NS200 is a 199.5 cc four-stroke, SOHC, 4 valve liquid-cooled single-cylinder carburetted engine, that is good for 23.5 hp of maximum power at 9,500 rpm and 18.3 Nm peak torque at 8,000 rpm, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox as standard. However, the bike will be equipped with a fuel-injected system, and it is yet unclear if the said update will affect the power figures of the motorcycle.

A test mule of the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 was spotted earlier, which reveals that the bike will likely have no cosmetic updates or new features. The semi-digital instrument cluster remained the same on the test mule as well. The bike will also likely retain the rest of the components from the BS4 model.

Bajaj currently retails the Pulsar NS200 at a starting price of Rs 1,13,056 (ex-showroom). However, the BS6-compliance would result in a hike by Rs 10,000 and the bike will likely be priced at Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, the BS6-compliant Pulsar NS200 will continue to compete against the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, as well as the Yamaha FZ25.

According to the same report, Bajaj has upgraded a majority of motorcycles in its range to comply with the latest emission norms, and the BS6 Pulsar 220F has also started reaching dealerships. The said bike comes with a 220.0 cc single cylinder motor that belts out 20.65 hp power at 8,500 rpm and 18.55 Nm torque at 7,000 rpm.

Apart from the NS200 and the 220F, Bajaj’s Pulsar range currently has a total of 7 other bikes, ranging from the entry-level 125 Neon, which is priced at Rs 66,618 (ex-showroom), going all the way up to the RS200, which retails at a starting price of Rs 1,41,933 (ex-showroom).