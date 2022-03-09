Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Updated For 2022; Gets Black Alloy Wheels

On 2022 Bajaj Pulsar, the Metallic Pearl White paint option will get blacked-out alloy wheels instead of the old white-painted rims

Bajaj Auto will soon be rolling out an update for Pulsar NS160, in the form of all-black 17-inch alloy wheels, with sporty black rim-taping. These will replace the white-painted 17-inch rims with red-taping, which were not very well received by fans, on NS160’s ‘Metallic Pearl White’ paint option. The ‘Pewter Grey’ colour scheme already had black alloy wheels.

Interestingly, the design of the black alloy wheels remains unchanged. The video below, posted by AUTOHOLIC MANISH, gives us a detailed walkaround of the updated Pulsar NS160, which has already started arriving at dealerships across the country. In the video, we don’t see any other changes to the motorcycle; except for the black-painted rims on the Metallic Pearl White option, it continues forward unaltered.

The perimeter frame continues to be painted white, to match with the fuel tank. There are sporty graphics all over the body, along with sleek ‘160’ branding on the tank extensions and ‘NS160’ badges on the tail. The 3D ‘Pulsar’ badging on the tank also remains unchanged. There are no updates in the mechanical department as well.

The motorcycle continues to be powered by a 160.3cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which belts out 17.2 PS and 14.6 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox, and both kick and electric start are available. The braking system consists of disc brakes on both wheels – 260mm front and 230mm rear – with single-channel ABS offered as standard.

The suspension setup also stays the same, with a pair of conventional telescopic front forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The headlamp and turn indicators continue to be halogen units, while the taillight is still an LED unit, the same as before. The switchgear and the semi-digital instrument console are also completely unchanged.

Currently, Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is priced at Rs. 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and it competes with the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160/RTR 160 4V and Hero Xtreme 160R

The “Pulsar” nameplate has been around for over two decades now, and thanks to frequent updates and new model launches, it continues to stay popular even today.