Bajaj Pulsar NS And Pulsar RS Series Get 7 New Colour Options

The Pulsar NS range (200 and 160) get four new paint options, whereas the Pulsar RS200 gets three new paint schemes

Bajaj Auto first introduced the Pulsar NS200, back in 2012 in the Indian market. The motorcycle features a perimeter chassis, along with a KTM 200 Duke-derived engine. Later, a fully-faired version was also introduced, called the Pulsar RS 200, along with a 160cc model for the NS range. To keep the motorcycles fresh in the market, Bajaj has now given these bikes fresh new paint options.

The new colour schemes for the Pulsar NS include Burnt Red (Matte Finish), Metallic Pearl White, Pewter Grey, and Plasma Satin Blue. On the Pulsar RS, you get Burnt Red (Matte Finish), Metallic White, and Pewter Grey. The bikes also get updated body graphics. Along with the new paint job, the motorcycles also feature white alloy wheels, along with carbon-fibre texture on the front and rear fenders.

The seats now feature a hot stamping pattern, which adds sportiness to the overall design. With the updated Pulsar NS and RS models, the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer hopes to attract more customers during this festive season. As for the mechanicals of the motorcycles, there has been no change to the powertrain or the cycle parts.

The Pulsar NS200 and RS200 are powered by the same 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This motor generates a peak power of 24.5 PS and maximum torque of 18.5 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed sequential gearbox. Both the motorcycles feature disc brakes on both wheels (300mm front and 230mm rear), but the NS200 comes with a single-channel ABS, while the RS200 offers dual-channel ABS.

The Pulsar NS160 has a 160.3cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine, which is good for 17.2 PS and 14.6 Nm. This powerplant comes mated to a 5-speed sequential gearbox. The braking system consists of a 260mm disc at the front and a 230mm disc at the rear, with a single-channel ABS available.

Mr. Narayan Sundararaman, Head-Marketing, Bajaj Auto has this to say on the occasion: “The Pulsar RS200 and NS200 have always stood out by offering the latest in international technology in performance motorcycling. This festive season, we offer discerning motorcyclists an unbeatable combination of sporty responsive performance and eye-catching new looks that reaffirm Pulsar’s market leadership.”

The Pulsar RS200 is priced at Rs. 1,52,179, while the price of the NS200 is Rs. 1,31,219. The Pulsar NS160 is the most affordable, at Rs. 1,08,589 (all prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi). The updated Pulsars will start reaching dealerships by 23rd October 2020.