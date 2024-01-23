Bajaj Pulsar N250 To Get USD Forks: Spied Testing

Bajaj is set to update its 250cc line-up, the Pulsar N250 and F250 with USD forks; The upcoming bike will likely get new features as well

Earlier we reported that Bajaj Auto will bring a major update to the Pulsar N150 and N160 range with a new fully digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity. In the latest development, the Pulsar N250 has been spied with USD forks. This clearly indicated that a major update for the 250cc series motorcycles is on the cards and we could expect the launch very soon.

Let’s have a look at the details of the updates to the Bajaj Pulsar N250. To begin with, the spy images have highlighted the presence of USD forks on the Pulsar N250. These USD forks could be the same units used in the Pulsar NS200, however, the tuning will likely be different to better suit the N250’s riding character.

In addition to this, we can also spot that the test mule was fully camouflaged, thus hiding the design details. Although, despite the covers, we can safely say that the design is exactly the same as before with no changes to the styling.

While the overall silhouette will remain as it is, we expect Bajaj to give the Pulsar N250 a major revamp in the body graphics and some updated colour schemes. Alongside the Pulsar N250, its sibling, the Pulsar F250 is also expected to get these updates as both motorcycles share the same chassis and engine along with the majority of styling parts except some minor differences in front fascia.

As the smaller capacity Bajaj Pulsars, the N150 and N160 will get new features like the digital instrument cluster and smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, these updates will also likely be a part of the package with the 250cc twins, the Pulsar N250 and F250.

The Pulsar N250 and F250 will continue to draw power from the familiar 249.07cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The power output from the engine stands at 24.1 bhp and 21.5 Nm of peak torque. The ARAI claimed mileage of the Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 is 35 kmpl. Talking about the pricing, expect the updated bikes to command a marginal premium over the current selling price.