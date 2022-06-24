Bajaj Pulsar N160 Launched In India – Top 5 Things To Note

The 2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160 has launched in India a few days ago, and here, we have listed the top five things that are worth noting on it

Bajaj Auto has added yet another model to the Pulsar lineup, and the newest one is named Pulsar N160. It is essentially the 160cc version of Pulsar N250, with major similarities and a few differences between the two. The new Pulsar N160 has managed to generate a lot of chatter online, and many auto enthusiasts seem to be excited about its arrival.

Here, we have listed the top five things that you should know about the recently-launched Bajaj Pulsar N160.

1. Design

Bajaj Pulsar N160 has the same overall design as Pulsar N250. It gets the same headlamp cowl (with an LED projector light flanked by a pair of LED DRLs), a muscular fuel tank, and twin LED taillights as the latter. It also gets 17-inch wheels, with 100/80 tyre at the front and 130/70 tyre at the rear. However, it ditches the traditional exhaust setup for an underbelly exhaust system.

Thanks to the wide handlebar, a not-too-tall scooped seat, and centre-set footpegs, the motorcycle offers an upright seating posture. Also, the split-seat setup of the bike has been designed to offer good comfort for both the rider and pillion.

2. Underpinnings

The newly-launched Pulsar N160 has the same tubular frame chassis as Pulsar N250. The motorcycle gets a pair of conventional telescopic forks at the front – 31mm forks on the single-channel ABS variant and 37mm forks on the dual-channel ABS variant. The rear suspension consists of a monoshock.

3. Features and equipment

There are plenty of features and equipment on offer on Bajaj Pulsar N160. These include an LED headlight, LED DRLs, an LED taillight, a semi-digital instrument console, and a USB charging port. The dual-channel ABS variant gets a 300mm disc at the front, while the single-channel ABS variant gets a 280mm disc at the front. On both variants, the rear disc is 230mm in size.

4. Powertrain

The 164.82cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine of Pulsar N160 belts out a maximum power of 16 PS (at 8750 rpm) and a peak torque of 14.65 Nm (at 6750 rpm). The power is sent to the rear wheels via a 5-speed manual transmission.

5. Price and rivals

Bajaj Pulsar N160 is priced at Rs. 1.23 lakh for the single-channel ABS variant, and Rs. 1.28 lakh for the dual-channel ABS variant (prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi). It serves as a modern alternative to Pulsar NS160, and it rivals the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Suzuki Gixxer, Hero Xtreme 160R and even Honda Hornet 2.0.