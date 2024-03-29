Bajaj Pulsar N125 Spied Testing For The First Time, Launch Soon

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 will be positioned below the Pulsar N150 and it will likely be equipped with a 124.45 cc engine, borrowed from the Pulsar NS125

Bajaj Auto has been spotted testing a brand new low-capacity motorcycle for the first time and it appears to be part of the Pulsar N series, which has seen rapid expansion in recent times. The Bajaj Pulsar N range debuted with the N250 naked and F250 semi-fired motorcycles before the arrival of the N160 and N150 targetting volume-based customers.

Now, another motorcycle could join the lineup sooner rather than later as Bajaj is planning to bring in a host of new motorcycles in the next FY. From the spy images, you could see the shape of the body panels despite the test mule wearing heavy camouflage. Considering its stature, it could be a 125 cc offering which could be christened the Bajaj Pulsar N125.

The split seats, black rearview mirrors, slim split rear grab rails and telescopic front forks are not concealed by the wrap. The overall frame looks to be similar to the one found in the Pulsar N150 while the black alloy wheels with dual spokes are lifted from the Pulsar NS125. The suspension duties will be handled by a monoshock at the rear, in a similar fashion to other N series motorcycles.

As for braking, the homegrown manufacturer will employ a front disc brake and rear drum setup to curb the costs down. The rider of the test mule sat in an upright position courtesy of the tall handlebar and nearly neutral footpegs positioning. The side bodywork, twin tail lamps, front fender, rear tyre hugger, fuel tank and its extensions hidden in camouflage appear to be close to production.

The headlamp will be an LED unit with DRLs and it will have an aggressive design seen in other Pulsar N series models. It will likely be equipped with the new LCD instrument cluster featuring Bluetooth connectivity and the performance could be derived from a 124.45 cc single-cylinder engine, borrowed from the Pulsar NS125.

Bajaj could price the Pulsar N125 aggressively at just under Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will compete with the recently launched Hero Xtreme 125R and the well-received TVS Raider 125 in the domestic market. Bajaj will introduce the industry’s first-ever CNG motorcycle around June 2024 while the biggest Pulsar ever, the NS400 is slated to arrive in the coming months as well.