Bajaj Pulsar July 2021 Price List – 125, 150, 180, 220F, NS200, RS200

Bajaj Auto announced a price hike for its motorcycles just a few days back, and here, we have listed the latest price of all Pulsar models

Bajaj Auto recently hiked the prices of its motorcycles in the Indian market. The Pulsar range has also seen an increase in the prices of all the different models – 125, NS125, 150, NS160, 180, 220F, NS200, and RS200. Listed below is the latest price list of the Bajaj Pulsar range in India.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 comes in two variants – Neon and Neon split seat. The former is priced from Rs. 78,803 (for the drum brake model) to Rs. 84,141 (for the disc brake model), while the latter is priced at Rs. 80,666 for the drum brake variant and at Rs. 87,437 for the disc brake variant.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 is available in three variants – Neon, Standard, and Twin-Disc. The Neon variant is priced at Rs. 98,067, while the standard model is priced at Rs. 1,04,141. The Twin-Disc variant, meanwhile, has a price tag of Rs. 1,07,014.

The price of the Pulsar 180 now stands at Rs. 1,13,235, and the motorcycle is currently only available in the naked version. The Pulsar 220, on the other hand, is only available in a half-faired ‘F’ avatar, and it is currently priced at Rs. 1,32,378.

As for the NS125, it is now priced at Rs. 98,234 in the Indian market, while the Pulsar NS160 is priced at Rs. 1,14,093. The Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar RS200 have a price tag of Rs. 1,39,546 and Rs. 1,62,445, respectively.

Bajaj Pulsar latest price list – July 2021 Model Price Pulsar 125 Neon Rs. 78,803 (Drum)/Rs. 84,141 (Disc) Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat Rs. 80,666 (Drum)/Rs. 87,437 (Disc) Pulsar NS 125 Rs. 98,234 Pulsar 150 Neon Rs. 98,067 Pulsar 150 Rs. 1,04,141 Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Rs. 1,07,014 Pulsar NS 160 Rs. 1,14,093 Pulsar 180 Rs. 1,13,235 Pulsar 220F Rs. 1,32,378 Pulsar NS 200 Rs. 1,39,546 Pulsar RS 200 Rs. 1,62,445

Bajaj Auto recently teased a new Pulsar for the Indian market. Previously, two models were spotted during road tests – one semi-faired and one naked – expected to be Pulsar 250F and Pulsar NS250, respectively. The upcoming Pulsar is expected to be one of these two, or perhaps both.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi