Bajaj Pulsar 250F To Launch In November This Year

Coming November, Bajaj Pulsar 250F will go on sale, confirms Rajiv Bajaj. It will compete against the likes of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, KTM Duke 250 and more

Bajaj is preparing for the launch of the largest Pulsar ever. We are talking about the upcoming Pulsar 250F here. The company will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Pulsar brand, coming November, and the occasion will be used to launch the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250F.

Moreover, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, has revealed that the brand will be launching the biggest motorcycle in the Pulsar range this November. He added that the anniversary will mark the debut of a new platform for the Pulsar range, and it is going to be the most important product move in the future.

Apart from launching an all-new Pulsar motorcycle this year, the brand is also keen on diversifying its focus on electric transition. For the shift, Bajaj will use its separate EV sub-brand to produce practical and efficient electric mobility solutions. Besides, Rajiv Bajaj claims that the company might need new talent for its EV wing.

Bajaj is planning to sell electric-powered scooters, motorcycles, 3-wheelers, and even 4-wheelers. The latter of the lot will be targeted at the commercial vehicle spectrum. In July this year, the brand has signed approvals for a new sub-brand for the development of EVs with a capital of Rs. 100 Crores.

Talking of the Bajaj Pulsar 250F, it will be underpinned by a new chassis to offer better dynamics to the motorcycle. It is rumoured to underpin a slew of other motorcycles under the Pulsar umbrella. The semi-faired Pulsar 250 F, however, will be the first one to come with the new platform. For the design, it will retain the Pulsar’s charm for the most part. On the front, a single-pod headlamp is what it gets.

The engine here will be a single-cylinder unit. It might come with an oil cooler. The motor will develop an expected power output of 25 PS and max torque of 20 Nm. A 6-speed transmission is likely to be on board. Expect the price to start from Rs. 1.4 lakh, ex-showroom. Once launched, the Bajaj Pulsar 250F will rival the likes of Suzuki Gixxer 250SF, KTM Duke 250 and more