Bajaj Pulsar 250F Teased In India – 5 Things We Know So Far

Bajaj Pulsar 250F is slated to launch in India later this month, and here, we have listed the top five things we know about it

Bajaj Auto recently released a video teaser for the largest Pulsar yet, the upcoming Pulsar 250F. Thanks to the teaser and plenty of spy pictures, we do have a fair idea of what to expect from the motorcycle. A few technical details had also leaked online earlier this year, and all the details we have are extremely juicy.

Here, we have a list of the top five things that we know so far about the soon-to-launch Bajaj Pulsar 250F.

1. Aggressive design

The upcoming Pulsar 250F will have an extremely aggressive design, as hinted in the teaser. In the video, we see L-shaped LED DRLs, a tall visor, half faring, a bulbous fuel tank, a split seat setup, a sharp LED taillight, and alloy wheels. Thanks to spy pictures, we also know that the motorcycle will have a single projector headlamp, tall clip-on handlebars, and centre-set footpegs.

2. Powertrain

The engine of the upcoming Pulsar 250 is speculated to be a brand-new motor, and not the same one that does duty on KTM 250 Duke or Bajaj Dominar 250. It will get Bajaj’s new variable valve actuation technology, which was recently patented by the manufacturer.

3. Better equipment

Bajaj Pulsar 250 will have more premium features compared to the existing Pulsar models. The motorcycle will get LED lighting and a fully-digital instrument console (likely with Bluetooth connectivity). The chassis will be new as well, and for the first time ever, a monoshock rear suspension will be offered on a Pulsar.

4. Will have a naked sibling

Although the teaser only shows us the faired Pulsar 250F, we know that a naked version is also in the works. Rumoured to be called Pulsar 250 NS, the naked version will have the same mechanicals and underpinnings and the Pulsar 250F, with the same powertrain as well. It won’t have a front fairing, obviously, which would make it lighter.

5. Launch date and price

Bajaj has officially announced that the new Pulsar 250F will launch in India on 28 October. We expect the motorcycle to be priced at a small premium over the Pulsar 220F, which has a price tag of Rs. 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Pulsar 250 NS is also expected to launch alongside it, with a price that will undercut the Pulsar 250F by a small margin.