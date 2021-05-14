Bajaj Pulsar 250F Spotted Testing For The First Time In India

Bajaj Pulsar 250F is expected to be powered by a 250 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine producing around 24 bhp maximum power

Recently, Bajaj Auto launched the entry-level NS 125 in the domestic market for a highly competitive price tag of around Rs. 94,000 (ex-showroom) and is essentially a Pulsar 125 with the sporty naked styling of NS with CBS. In addition, the Chakan-based manufacturer has introduced new colour schemes for the Pulsar 150, 180F and 220F.

Speculations surrounding Bajaj working on a new generation Pulsar range have existed for more than a couple of years but standing in testament to the claims, the 250 cc version of the Pulsar was caught on camera earlier this year and now the all-new Pulsar 250F has been spotted testing for the first time giving us more details into what the upcoming series will possess.

Bajaj could use a different nomenclature for this semi-faired motorcycle but judging by the existing pattern of Pulsar names, it could be christened the Pulsar 250F. Currently, the 220F is one of the longest-running Pulsar motorcycles and despite only a few notable updates through its lifespan, it remains one of the popular motorcycles amongst young customers.



Its tall handlebar setup enables easy flickability and is a bargain when performance is concerned along with the old-school exhaust note, a unique tall windblast protector and apparently the semi-fairing. The set of spy images included here showcases a test prototype carrying similar traits despite being heavily camouflaged.

We could actually see the rider sitting quite upright courtesy of the clip-ons and the sharp rearview mirrors are mounted on the fairing section. The rear looks identical to the naked 250 cc sibling but the updated LED tail lamp’s design could not be clearly noted. The sleek LED turn signals and split grab handles look production-ready.

The rider sits slightly deeper compared to the 220F and the pillion seat looks taller and wider as well. Disc brakes at front and rear, black alloy wheels, a stubby exhaust system and tyre hugger are similar to the naked version, which could be called the NS250. The Bajaj Pulsar 250F will likely compete against the quarter-litre motorcycles from Suzuki and Yamaha.

As for the performance, a 250 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine is expected to produce around 24 bhp and it could be paired with a six-speed transmission. It could also get a new all-digital instrument cluster while telescopic front forks and monoshock rear will do the suspension duties.

Featured Image: Modified Pulsar 220F