Bajaj Pulsar 250 Digitally Rendered Based On Spy Pictures

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250 is expected to be powered by a new air/oil-cooled 250cc engine, and will be aimed towards budget-conscious buyers

Bajaj Auto is currently working on a new Pulsar model, believed to be the Pulsar 250. This upcoming motorcycle was recently spied during a road test, wearing full-body camouflage. According to reports, it will be built on a brand new platform, and is expected to launch in our market around Diwali this year.

Even though the test model was heavily disguised, a lot of details have been spotted in the spy pictures. Based on that, Shoeb R Kalania of IAB has created a digital rendering of the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250. This particular model seems like a cross between Pulsar NS200 and Dominar 250.

The headlamp cluster is from the Dominar, but altered slightly. The fuel tank features massive tank extensions, just like on the test model. The bike gets conventional telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The exhaust is short and upswept, while the tail section is sharp. The motorcycle also gets a split grab rail, along with a short rear fender.

Other than that, the bike gets a split seat setup, a single disc brake setup on both wheels, and an engine cowl. The rendered model also gets a large radiator for the liquid-cooling system, but that was not the case on the test model. In fact, according to reports, the upcoming quarter-litre Pulsar will have a completely new engine, which will be air/oil-cooled.

This new powerplant is expected to develop around 24 PS and 20 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, and will likely be paired with a 6-speed gearbox. We expect the motorcycle to offer features like single-channel ABS, an all-LED lighting system, and a fully-digital instrument cluster. Also, the Pulsar 250 is expected to be larger in dimensions than the Pulsar 220F and NS200.

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250 will likely be a great value-for-money product, and we expect it to be only slightly more expensive than the Pulsar NS200, probably around Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, its closest competitors in the Indian market would be the Yamaha FZ 25 and Suzuki Gixxer 250.