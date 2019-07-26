Bajaj Pulsar 180 Modified Into A Sleek Looking Café Racer

The custom café racer based on the Pulsar 180 shares many parts with bikes like KTM Duke, RE Thunderbird, Yamaha RX100 and the Yamaha FZ

We have seen many examples of custom café racer based on Royal Enfield motorcycles but here is a neat example of a café racer based on the stock Bajaj Pulsar 180. The best part about this build is that apart from the engine casing and the Pulsar sticker on the fuel tank it is hard to recognize that this motorcycle was once a Pulsar.

The custom bike builder has used many parts from different motorcycles including KTM Duke, RE Thunderbird, Yamaha RX100 and Yamaha FZ to build this bike. Talking about the changes, in particular, the motorcycle features a new round shaped headlamp casing from Yamaha RX100. However, the halogen headlamp unit is replaced with an aftermarket LED projector unit.

The bike now also features an aftermarket clip-on handlebars that replaced the stock handlebar unit of the motorcycle. To add an authentic café racer appearance, the handlebar has also been fitted with new bar-end mounted mirrors while the instrument cluster of the motorcycle is also an aftermarket analogue-digital unit that goes well with the overall theme of the motorcycle.

The stock fuel tank of the motorcycle has been replaced with a fuel tank unit from CBZ which has been customized to make it appear a little longer. The motorcycle also features an aftermarket single-piece flat seat while the stock rear taillamp unit has been replaced with a LED strip.

Last but not the least, the custom café racer also gets a belly fairing that has been taken directly from the Bajaj Pulsar 220. Besides these cosmetic change, the café racer gets a modified swingarm to fit the fatter 170 mm rear section tyres. The stock rear suspension of the motorcycle has also been replaced with a monoshock unit.

The riding position too looks quite aggressive thanks to the lower set clip-on handlebars and slightly rear-set footpegs. Besides these changes, there are no mechanical changes made to the motorcycle. The sporty looking café racer is still powered by the 178.6cc, four-stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BS-IV Compliant, DTS-i, air-cooled engine.

This unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 17.02 PS of peak power and 14.22 Nm of peak torque. However, to enhance the engine performance the custom bike builder has installed an aftermarket air filter.