Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Vs Bajaj Pulsar 125 Classic: Spec Comparison

Find out how the soon to be launched Bajaj Pulsar 125 Classic variant will be different than the existing Bajaj Pulsar 125 neon variant

Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar 125 Neon recently and it is the most affordable Pulsar model in India at this moment. The Pulsar 125 Neon variant looks identical to the Pulsar 150 Neon variant and these bikes can be differentiated only by the badges positioned on the rear panels. Recently Bajaj has also decided to add a new split seat variant of the Pulsar 125 lineup as well. The Pulsar 125 Classic split seat variant also gets few cosmetic updates which helps it to differentiate from the Pulsar 125 Neon variant.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Vs Bajaj Pulsar 125 Classic Styling comparison

Like we already mentioned above, the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 125 variant will sport a split seat setup instead of a single piece seat that can be seen in the Pulsar 125 Neon variant. Other visual changes include a tank shroud and an additional belly pan which is not available with the 125 Neon variant.

This soon to be launched variant also features a regular chrome finished tank badge and not a neon coloured badge that can be found in the Pulsar 125 Neon variant. The central panel of the motorcycle features a carbon fiber finish while the graphics are also different than the neon variant.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon variant is priced at Rs 66,618 (ex-showroom). Expect the soon to be launched Bajaj Pulsar 125 Classic variant to be priced at least Rs 3,000-Rs 5,000 more than the Pulsar 125 Neon variant.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Vs Bajaj Pulsar 125 Classic Engine Comparison

Both the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon and the Pulsar 125 Classic variant are powered by the same 124.4cc, single-cylinder, two-valve air-cooled engine. The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 12hp of peak power at 8,500rpm and 11Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm.

Specs Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Bajaj Pulsar 125 Classic Engine 4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSIV Compliant DTS-i Engine 4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSIV Compliant DTS-i Engine Displacement 124.4 cc 124.4 cc Power output 12 PS @ 8500 rpm 12 PS @ 8500 rpm Torque Output 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm Gearbox 5 speed 5 speed

Both the Pulsar 125 Neon and Pulsar 125 Classic variants share the same suspension and braking hardware. Both the Pulsar 125 Neon and Pulsar 125 Classic variant rely on a telescopic suspension setup towards the front and twin gas shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a 240mm disc brake at the front and a 130mm drum brake at the rear.

Bajaj Auto also offers a drum brake variant as well with the Pulsar 125 Neon variant. Bajaj Auto also offers CBS (combined braking system) as standard instead of a single-channel ABS for the safety of the rider.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Classic variant will be positioned on top of the Pulsar 125 Neon variant and it will feature a few cosmetic differences and split seat setup. However, both of these bikes shares the same powertrain and hardware.