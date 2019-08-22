Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon: Top 5 Things That You Should Know

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon promises to offer sporty styling, premium features and a powerful engine at an affordable price point

Bajaj Auto has added an entry-level Pulsar 125 Neon model to the popular Pulsar family. The most affordable model in Pulsar lineup is positioned below the Pulsar 150 Neon variant. The premium commuter will help Bajaj open a new segment in the Indian two-wheeler market and will help attract the attention of those customers who wants to buy a sporty commuter within a budget.

Here are the top 5 things that you should know about the recently introduced Bajaj Pulsar 125.

1. Takes Styling cues from Pulsar 150 Neon

The Pulsar 150 Neon takes its styling cues from the popular Pulsar 150. The motorcycle shares the same frame and other parts with the Pulsar 150. The entry-level motorcycle features the same halogen headlamp and pilot lamp setup followed by the semi-digital instrument cluster.

The motorcycle gets clip-on handlebars and a single seat. The rear profile too looks identical to the Pulsar 150 Neon sibling. The only thing which will help you differentiate the entry-level Pulsar from the 150 Neon is the ‘125’ badging on the tail section.

2. Offered in two variants

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon is available in both drum and disc brake variants. The drum variant is almost Rs 2,000 cheaper than the disc brake variant. The drum variant uses a 170mm drum at the front and 130 mm drum at the rear.

The disc brake variant, on the other hand, uses a 240mm disc brake upfront and 130mm drum brake at the rear. Both the variant features a CBS (combined braking system) as standard.

3. Powered by a newly developed 124cc engine

The Pulsar 125 neon is powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled DTS-I engine. The engine is fed by a carburettor. The motor paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 13 bhp of peak power and 11Nm of peak torque.

4. Available in three exciting colour options

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 neon variant is available in three colour options which include- neon blue, solar red and Platinum Silver. The blue has a matte grey paint as base while the red and silver colour options get a glossy black base paint.

5. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Prices

The drum brake variant of the Pulsar 125 Neon variant retails at Rs 64,000 (ex-showroom) while the disc brake variant is priced at Rs 66,618 (ex-showroom). For your information, the Pulsar 150 Neon variant prices start at Rs 68,225 (ex-showroom).