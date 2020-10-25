Bajaj Pulsar 125 Becomes The Bestseller In The Range, Beats Pulsar 150

In September 2020, Pulsar 125 became the best-selling Pulsar model, while also gaining a massive YoY sales growth

Bajaj Pulsar is one of the most popular motorcycles in the Indian market. Over the years, the motorcycle has gone through several iterations and engine displacements. Still, the core idea remains the same; a fun-to-ride motorcycle with an affordable price tag. Currently, the Pulsar range consists of the following models – RS 200, NS 200, NS 160, 220F, 180F, 150, and 125.

During last month (September 2020) Bajaj managed to retail over 1.02 lakh units of the combined Pulsar range, which was a record sales figure for the company. Pulsar 125 was responsible for roping in a majority of these sales, selling a total of 51,540 units. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the 125 model has registered a massive growth of 149.13 per cent (20,688 units sold in September 2019).

In comparison, Pulsar 150 managed to sell 38,366 units in September 2020. Still, this figure is rather impressive, and the 150 model recorded a YoY growth of 18.71 per cent, with a total of 32,320 units dispatched in September 2019. Both the models (125 and 150) are available in multiple trim levels.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is available in four variants – Neon (rear drum brake), Neon (twin disc brakes), Neon Split Seat (rear drum brake), Neon Split Seat (twin disc brakes). It is powered by a 124.4cc air-cooled, single-pot engine, which belts out 11.8 PS and 10.8 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

As for the Pulsar 150, it has three variants on offer, which includes Neon, the ‘standard’ trim (no suffix), and the Twin Disc variant. It draws power from a 149.5cc air-cooled, single-cylinder motor, which is good for 14 PS and 13.25 Nm. This powerplant comes paired with a 5-speed transmission.

The price of the Pulsar 125 ranges from Rs. 72,122 to Rs. 80,218, while the Pulsar 150 costs between Rs. 92,627 and Rs. 1.03 Lakh. Although it would seem like affordability is the biggest reason for the P125’s success, we can’t draw that conclusion yet. With the lockdown still in its last phases, the Indian auto industry is still going through fluctuations in terms of sales. We’ll have to wait and see if the P125 can keep its lead over the 150 consistently to know for sure.