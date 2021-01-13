Bajaj Pulsar 125, 150, 180F And 220F Prices Hiked, New Price List Inside

The Bajaj Pulsar range currently consists of seven motorcycles, priced between Rs 71,616 and Rs 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), ranging from 124.4 cc to 199.5 cc

The ‘Pulsar’ is one of the most popular motorcycle ranges in the entire Indian market, and Bajaj Auto currently offers a total of seven bikes under it. Bajaj is very well known for introducing marginal price hikes for its motorcycles every once in a while, and now, a few motorcycles from the Pulsar range have received a price hike.

The prices of Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180F and Pulsar 220F have been increased as of January 2021. Surprisingly, the automaker has actually reduced the price of its most affordable Pulsar variant i.e. Pulsar 125 Neon Drum by Rs 506. However, prices of all other models have gone up.

Take a look at the new price list of Pulsar 125, 150, 180F and 220F as of January 2021 in the table given below –

Bikes New Price* Old Price* Pulsar 125 Neon Drum – Rs 71,616

Neon Disc – Rs 77,946

Split Seat drum – Rs 74,298

Split Seat disc – Rs 81,242 Neon Drum – Rs 72,122

Neon Disc – Rs 76,922

Split Seat drum – Rs 73,274

Split Seat disc – Rs 80,218 Pulsar 150 Neon – Rs 94,125

Standard – Rs 1,01,082

Twin Disc – Rs 1,04,979 Neon – Rs 92,627

Standard – Rs 99,584

Twin Disc – Rs 1,03,482 Pulsar 180F Rs 1,14,515 Rs 1,13,018 Pulsar 220F Rs 1,25,248 Rs 1,23,245

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Apart from the entry-level Neon Drum trim, the Pulsar 125’s price has been hiked by Rs 1,024 across the range. The motorcycle is now priced between Rs 71,616 and Rs 81,242. On the other hand, the Pulsar 150 has received a price hike of Rs 1,497 – 1,498 across the entire range, and is now priced from Rs 94,125 to Rs 1,04,079 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

In December 2020, the Pulsar 180F was priced at Rs 1,13,018, while the Pulsar 220F retailed at Rs 1,23,245. However, the prices of these two motorcycles have now been increased by Rs 1,497 and Rs 2,003 respectively. The Pulsar 180F will now set you back by Rs 1,14,515, while the Pulsar 220F now costs Rs 1,25,248 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The Pulsar 125 gets a 124.4 cc engine that makes 12 PS and 11 Nm, while the Pulsar 150 draws power from a 149.5 cc single-cylinder engine rated at 14 PS/13.25 Nm. On the other hand, the Pulsar 180F makes use of a 178.6 cc engine producing 17.02 PS of maximum power and 14.52 Nm of peak torque, whereas the 220F draws power from a 220 cc 4-stroke, 2-valve, Twin Spark DTS-i FI, oil-cooled motor that generates 20.4 PS power and 18.55 Nm torque.