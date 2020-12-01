Bajaj November 2020 Sales Up By 12% – Pulsar, Chetak EV, Dominar

Bajaj registered a total of 1,88,196 units of two-wheelers in November 2020 as against 1,76,337 units twelve months ago with 7 per cent growth domestically

Bajaj Auto garnered a total of 1,88,196 units in the month of November 2020 as against 1,76,337 units during the same period last year with Year-on-Year sales growth of 7 per cent. The exports, on the other hand, stood at 1,96,797 units last month as against 1,67,109 units in November 2019 with YoY increase of 18 per cent. Cumulatively, Bajaj did endure an auspicious month with 12 per cent volume jump.

In total, the Chakan-based manufacturer posted a total of 3,84,993 units as against 3,43,446 units. On the commercial vehicle front, Bajaj recorded 37,247 units (domestic sales and exports combined) with 38 per cent negative sales growth. The two-wheeler and CV segments resulted in 5 per cent sales increase as 4,22,240 units were sold against 4,03,223 units in November 2019.

In the current financial year between April and November 2020 period, the two-wheeler domestic sales stood at 11,93,002 units as against 15,51,139 units with 23 per cent de-growth. It is understandable conspiring the three month sabbatical due to the health crisis. As for exports during the same period, Bajaj shipped 10,26,675 units of two-wheelers to international markets.



This when compared to the same period last FY, 18 per cent negative growth was recorded. The combined two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales this FY led to a total of 24,30,718 units as against 32,87,196 units with 26 per cent volume slump. The festive season period had been a positive affair for Bajaj, just as every other two-wheeler brand.

To lure in new customers, Bajaj offered attractive financial schemes and introduced new variants and colour schemes mainly in its Pulsar range. Additionally, the Dominar 250 entered the domestic market earlier this year and it has been performing decently as well. The Pulsar series did register its highest monthly tally recently and it is the major driving force for Bajaj garnering high volumes.

Bajaj is expected to continue its momentum in sales in the coming months as well. Just a few days ago, the KTM 250 Adventure debuted with a competitive price tag of Rs. 2.48 lakh (ex-showroom) – around Rs. 50,000 cheaper than the 390 Adv and it competes against Royal Enfield Himalayan and BMW G310 GS.