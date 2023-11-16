Bajaj New 150cc Commuter Bike Spotted: Is It The New CT 150X?

Sporting the design elements of the current CT 125X, a new Bajaj commuter bike has been spotted in Pune; Reports suggest that it is the new 150cc bike of the commuter-friendly CT range

Bajaj Auto is currently one of the leading manufacturers in the entry-level commuter two-wheeler segment in the Indian market. Sporting an extensive line-up across the 100cc, 110cc and 125cc categories of motorcycles, the company is capturing multiple customer needs in each segment. To further widen its product portfolio, Bajaj is currently working on a new bike for its commuter-friendly CT range which currently has the CT 110X and CT 125X.

This development came to light after the recent spotting of a test mule which featured the design language of the exiting Bajaj CT 125X and reports suggest that the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer could introduce a new 150cc commuter bike. Let’s have a look at the details about the Bajaj new 150cc commuter bike.

The heavily camouflaged bike has been spotted in Pune, the home ground of Bajaj and its overall silhouette resembles the CT series of bikes, albeit with a bit of heft and sporty stance. Upfront, we can spot a round headlamp paired with a set of basic halogen indicators.

The test mule also gets a braced handlebar and the front forks seem to be regular telescopic units, likely with rubber gaiters as the shockers are unusually not wrapped in camouflage. In addition to this, the seat is a single-piece unit with a rather commuterish wide grab rail for the pillion. These elements are pretty much similar to the CT 125X.

The other highlights of the test mule include a saree guard, engine crash guard, rear tyre hugger and a toe-shifter gear lever. The engine is running an air-cooled setup, evident from the cooling fins, however, the capacity is still unknown. The bike also gets a new design for alloy wheels, different from the CT 125X, while the disc brake at the front appears to be quite similar to its 125cc sibling, both in terms of size as well as shape.

Reports suggest that the bike in question is the 150cc version of the CT range which could be named CT 150X. This step seems even more logical after the recent discontinuation of Pulsar P150 and the company only has the sporty Pulsar N150 in its 150cc line-up. So, the launch of an affordable commuter-friendly 150cc bike becomes the next natural step for Bajaj and we hope to get more details in the coming months.