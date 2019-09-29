Bajaj Festive Season Discounts – CT100, Platina, Pulsar, Discover, Dominar

Bajaj is offering cash discounts ranging from Rs 1,500 up to Rs 7,200 including the additional benefits of Rs 1,200 standard on all models

To lure potential customers during this upcoming festive season Bajaj Auto has recently announced cash discounts of up to Rs 7,200 on all their two-wheelers products. Along with cash discounts, the manufacturer is also offering a five-year warranty and two free services worth an additional Rs 1,200 on these models.

Details of cash discount and benefits on Bajaj commuter range

1. Bajaj CT 100

The entry-level Bajaj offering CT 100 is available in KS Spoke, KS Alloy and an ES Alloy variants. The Kick start variant, in particular, does not get any cash discount but gets free benefits and services. The ES Alloy variant, on the other hand, gets a cash discount of Rs 1,500 on its on-road price of Rs 52,934.

The CT 100 is powered by a 102cc, single-cylinder engine that produces about 7.7 hp of peak power and 8.24Nm of peak torque on the CT 100 ES. The CT 100 KS, on the other hand, produces about 8.2 hp of peak power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque.

2. Bajaj CT 110

Bajaj is offering a cash discount of Rs 2,000 on the on-road price of the CT 110 which starts at Rs 49,088. Just like the CT 100 variant, the CT 110 variant is also offered in KS and ES variant. The CT110 is powered by a 115cc engine. The unit paired with a four-speed gearbox produces about 8.6 hp of peak power and 9.81Nm of peak torque.

3. Bajaj Platina

Bajaj is offering cash discounts of Rs 2,000 on the on-road price of Rs 51,919 of their popular Platina 100. The Platina 100 is powered by a 102cc, single-cylinder motor that makes about 7.9hp of peak power and 8.34Nm of peak torque. Bajaj is offering benefits of up to Rs 2,500 on the recently launched Platina 110 H-Gear variant whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 gets a cash discount of Rs 2,000 on its on road price of Rs 62,714.

4. Bajaj Discover

The Discover 110 drum variant gets a cash discount of Rs 2,000 on its on its on-road price of Rs 65,856. The Discover 110 is powered by a 115.45cc, single-cylinder engine that produces about 8.6hp and 9.81Nm of torque.

5. Bajaj Pulsar 125

A cash discount of Rs 2,500 is also offered on the recently launched entry-level Pulsar 125 variant. The Pulsar 125 is powered by a 124.4 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled- motor. The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 12 Hp of peak power and 11 Nm of peak torque.

6. Bajaj Pulsar 150

The popular Pulsar 150 variant is available in Classic, Neon and Twin Disc brake variant. Bajaj is also offering a cash discount of Rs 3,000 on Pulsar 150 Neon.

7. Bajaj Pulsar 180F

A cash discount of Rs 3,000 is also announced on the recently introduce semi-faired Pulsar 180F variant. The semi faired Pulsar 180F takes its styling inspiration from the 220F and is powered by a 178.6cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine makes about 17.02hp of peak power and 14.22Nm of peak torque. The Pulsar 180F is priced at Rs 1,16,383.

8. Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, NS 200 and Pulsar 220F

A cash discount of Rs 3,800 is being offered on the Pulsar NS200, RS 200 and the Pulsar 220F model. The NS200 and the RS 200 is powered by the same 199.5cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 23.5hp of peak power and 18.3Nm of torque on the NS200, and 24.5hp and 18.6Nm of torque on the RS200.

The Pulsar 220F, on the other hand, is powered by a 220cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 20.93 Hp of peak power and 18.55 Nm of peak torque.

9. Bajaj Avenger

Bajaj has announced a cash discount of Rs 3,000 on their Avenger 160 Street, 220 Street and 220 Cruise variants. The Avenger 160 is powered by a 160cc, single-cylinder unit that produces about 15hp of peak power and 13.5Nm of peak torque. The Avenger 220 produces about 19.03 hp and 17.5 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

10. Bajaj Dominar

Bajaj Auto’s flagship offering the Dominar gets a huge cash discount of Rs 6,000 on its on-road price while it also gets warranty and service benefits at the same time taking the overall savings to Rs 7,200.