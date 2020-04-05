Bajaj exported 1,12,564 units of two-wheelers last month as against 1,03,325 units with YoY increase of 9 per cent

The month of March 2020 was one of the toughest ever in the Indian automotive history as the Coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the sales numbers while leading to operational shutdown across the industry. The lockdown imposed by the central government for three weeks could not have come at a worse time as the industry was just over a week away from BSVI emission standards being implemented.

Passenger car and two-wheeler producers worked on different strategies to meet the deadline and enable smooth transition towards BSVI regulations. However, the spread of COVID-19 infection rapidly disrupted their plans and is applicable for the whole of the country’s economy. The uncertainty prevailing on when the lockdown will be lifted and how the pandemic is dealt with on longer term are other major issues.

The sales data for March 2020 reflected on the massive dip in fortunes for the industry that has been slowly recovering from an inauspicious calendar year last time out. Unlike most of the two-wheeler manufacturers, Bajaj reaps benefits in exporting in large quantity. Last month, Bajaj sold 98,412 units as against 2,20,213 units during the same month last year with YoY decline of 55 per cent.

However, its exports were on a high as it exceeded the domestic sales volume. The Chakan-based brand shipped 1,12,564 units in March 2020 as against 1,03,325 units with a healthy year-on-year increase of 9 per cent. The exports did help in boosting the overall sales performance though, as Bajaj registered 35 per cent decline with 2,10,976 units as against 3,23,538 units in March 2019.

On the commercial vehicle side, Bajaj dispatched 18,129 units last month as against 38,972 units with a massive YoY decline of 53 per cent. The company exported 13,470 units as against 30,841 during the corresponding period in 2019 with 56 per cent decline. This led to 55 per cent volume drop only in the commercial vehicle segment.

The combined domestic sales figures of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles showed a huge volume drop of 55 per cent but the cumulative export numbers were not that impacted at only 6 per cent decline. The scenario could reach newer lows with the production shutdown this month and perhaps in the following months as well.