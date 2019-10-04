Bajaj Endures Massive 35% Sales Drop As Pulsar Sales Down In Sep 2019

Bajaj sold a total of 1,77,348 units last month as against 2,73,029 units in September 2018 with 35 per cent YoY sales decline

Bajaj Auto retailed a total of 1,77,348 units in September 2019 as against 2,73,029 units during the same month last year with 35 per cent YoY sales decline. This has been a major sales slump for the Indian manufacturer as it continues to reel on the rough patch existing in the two-wheeler industry. As opposed to the domestic sales, Bajaj’s export numbers saw 1 per cent volume increase.

Last month, Bajaj shipped 1,59,382 units as against 1,57,910 units during the corresponding month in 2018. Cumulatively, the Chakan-based brand’s volume figures stood at 3,36,730 units when compared to 4,30,939 units in September 2018 with 22 per cent YoY drop. Over to the commercial space, Bajaj’s sales decline by a margin of 8 per cent.

This was due to the total sales of 65,305 units in September 2019 as against 71,070 units during the same month last year. When the sales in all the segments combined in entirety, Bajaj’s volume decreased by 20 per cent as 4,02,035 units as against 5,02,009 units. In the existing financial year, between April and September 2019 period, Bajaj’s sales went down by 12 per cent.

A total of 11,32,286 units were retailed against 12,87,133 units during the same month last year. In FY2019-20, the exports grew up by 8 per cent as 9,34,581 units were shipped compared to 8,69,373 units during the same period in the last fiscal. When the motorcycle domestic sales, exports and commercial vehicle sales were combined, Bajaj met a decline of 6 per cent.

The company managed a total of 24,20,765 units as against 25,66,085 units in the April to September 2018 period. Just as other manufacturers, Bajaj is hoping to make this festive season count where the buying sentiments will largely be on the positive side. While Bajaj relies on exports for major dose of volume, the importance of domestic numbers should not be understated.

Thus, a variety of discount offers and benefit schemes are provided across the entire portfolio to revive the volumes. The entry-level Pulsar range was recently expanded to lure in more customers.