Bajaj CNG Bike Spied Revealing New Details – Freedom, Trekker Or Glider?

The upcoming Bajaj CNG bike could go by the name Freedom, Trekker or Glider and it will launch by the middle of this year

Bajaj Auto will host the domestic launch of its first-ever and the industry’s first CNG motorcycle by the middle of this calendar year. The motorcycle has been on the rumour mill for some time now and has been caught testing again, giving away notable information. In addition, Bajaj recently trademarked three names – Freedom, Trekker and Glider – and one of them could be used for this motorcycle.

As expected, the new spy image shows the presence of a motorcycle with bare minimalistic commuter styling. While the test mule wore a heavy camouflage, a single-piece grab rail, a long single-piece seat and twin-spoke alloy wheels. The fuel tank looks small in size and under which, the CNG tank could be mounted and the front end features a circular headlamp.

The lighting units will more likely be halogen all around and an upright commuter handlebar could also be seen in the image. The Bajaj CNG motorcycle will target volume-based buyers in the affordable segment and it could look to capture a large market share by being the first of its kind. It could appeal to customers in rural, suburbs and cities targetting high fuel economy.

The electric scooter segment is booming in India and many are opting to go with zero-emission scooters over petrol-powered scooters. However, the transformation is rather slow in the motorcycle space as ICE motorcycles continue to dominate sales across different segments and price ranges. On the contrary, the prices of motorcycles have gone up considerably in recent times, let alone the cost of petrol.

The upcoming Bajaj CNG motorcycle could look to bridge the gap by ensuring affordability and high fuel efficiency in a single package. It might focus on luring customers who otherwise would pick a commuter motorcycle in the 100 cc to 150 cc range. It could sit above the Platina and CT100.

The spy image also points towards a front disc and rear drum brake setup. The suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and possibly a monoshock at the back and the tyres are shod on 17-inch wheels.