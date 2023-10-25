Bajaj Chetak Sees Big Price Reduction, Now Costs Rs. 1.15 Lakh

Applicable for buyers in the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the price of Chetak has been reduced to Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom)

Bajaj Auto has officially announced a special festive offer for its electric scooter, Chetak. Applicable for buyers in the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the price of Chetak has been reduced by around Rs. 16,000 making it more attractive than before. It now costs Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and the special price is valid only until the stocks last.

The Bajaj Chetak can be purchased online via Amazon with the aforementioned special offer for customers in Chennai and Bengaluru. The Bajaj Chetak nameplate made a comeback as an electrified scooter in late 2019 and initially, it was sold in four dealerships in Pune and thirteen outlets in Bengaluru from January 2020.

Courtesy of the expansion of its footprint, the Chetak has been well-received by consumers in recent times. Taking styling influence from the original Chetak, the electric scooter evokes nostalgia but under the skin, a modern electric powertrain has been utilised. The equipment list comprises an all-digital instrument cluster, an LED headlamp with integrated horseshoe-shaped DRLs, a single-piece seat and alloy wheels.

Other highlights of the e-scooter are a beltless solid gear drive, LED turn indicators, a keyless function, intelligent BMS (Battery Management System) and a combined braking system. The Bajaj Chetak is equipped with a 3.8 kW electric motor and a 3 kWh battery pack with IP67 water-resistance rating. It has a claimed driving range of over 95 km on a single charge and it gets two ride modes as well.

The battery is claimed to replenish from zero to 100 per cent in four hours. The Chetak is suspended on offset monoshock rear suspension and single-sided front sprint and boasts a tubular steel under bone type frame.

Recently, we told you that Ola Electric is offering big discount deals for its S1X Plus, S1 Pro and S1 Air scooters as lucrative flat cash offers, financing benefits and exchange offers have been listed while Ather Energy is also providing attractive benefits for its customers during this festive season, including up to Rs. 40,000 bonus in exchange of petrol scooter.