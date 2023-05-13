Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Reintroduced In India At Rs. 1.42 Lakh

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street has made a comeback in the Indian market. It will be sold alongside the existing Avenger 220 Cruise which has the same price

After the re-launch of the Pulsar 220F, Bajaj Auto has reintroduced the Avenger 220 Street in India. For reference, the cruiser motorcycle was discontinued in the year 2020; however, the Avenger 220 Cruise is currently on sale in the market. The two-wheeler’s 160cc counterpart, the Avenger 160 Street is also doing its duty in the brand’s line-up.

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street: Details

Currently the most affordable cruiser line-up in the domestic market, the Avenger series comes in two variants, i.e. Street and Cruiser. The newest addition, the Avenger 220 Street sports the familiar styling as the Avenger 160 Street. The round headlamp and indicators, small visor, long sweeping blacked-out exhaust, familiar tank design and all-black alloy wheels are a straight lift-off from its 160cc sibling.

The suspension setup is quite simple, comprising telescopic units at the front with rubber gaiters and twin shock absorbers at the rear end. The bike is grounded by a set of TVS Eurogrip rubber, which is also available in the Avenger 160 Street. Disc brake at the front and drums at the rear complete the hardware part.

In terms of features, the two-wheeler sports a single pod fully digital instrument cluster and single-channel ABS. The Avenger 220 Street is propelled by an updated BS6 phase 2 complaint 220cc air and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, putting out 19 bhp and 17.55 Nm of peak torque.

It is the same unit which does duty on the updated Pulsar 220F and Avenger 220 Cruise. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Talking about pricing, the cruiser motorcycle will set you back by Rs. 1.42 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s the same price point at which Bajaj is currently selling the Avenger 220 Cruise variant.

While the Avenger series has been a decent seller for the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, the exact reason behind this re-launch is unknown. It remains to be seen how this bet turns out for Bajaj.