Bajaj Auto Records Highest Ever Motorcycle Exports In Nov 2019

Bajaj posted its highest-ever motorcycle export tally of 1,67,109 units in November 2019 as against 1,41,285 units with 18% YoY volume increase

Bajaj Auto has released the official sales numbers for the month of November 2019. The total sales of motorcycles and commercial vehicles stood at 4,03,223 units as against 4,06,930 units during the corresponding month last year with YoY de-growth of 1 per cent.

The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer posted negative growths in all departments except for the motorcycle exports and CV domestic sales. Bajaj sold 1,76,337 units of motorcycles in the domestic market in November 2019 as against 2,05,259 units during the same month in 2018 with YoY drop of 14 per cent.

The Chakan-based brand’s exports of motorcycles from its local plant grew, however, as 1,67,109 units were shipped against 1,41,285 units during November 2018 with Year-on-Year volume increase of 18 per cent and it was the highest ever export numbers from the brand in a single month.

The total (domestic and export) bike sales were noted at 3,43,446 units as against 3,46,544 with 1 per cent de-growth. In the Commerical Vehicle segment, Bajaj sold 31,438 units domestically while the exports were rated at 28,339. This led to YoY sales increase of 6 and negative 8 per cent respectively as 29,559 units and 30,827 units were retailed during the same month in 2018.

The cumulative CV sales numbers projected 1 per cent YoY slump.

The combined volume at 1,95,448 as against 1,72,112 leading to 14 per cent sales increase was the highest ever from Bajaj. The company is expected to debut the Husqvarna brand locally at the 2019 India Bike Week while the BSVI compliant KTM motorcycles will also likely be showcased there along with the 390 Adventure.