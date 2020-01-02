Bajaj Auto Dec 2019 Sales Down By 21% As Pulsar, Avenger Sales Dropped

Bajaj managed to sell over 1.2 lakh two-wheelers in December 2019, but still faced a YoY decline in sales

Bajaj Auto managed to sell 1,24,125 two-wheelers in the month of December 2019, which is 33,127 less than the Indian manufacturer did in the same month in 2018. This has a YoY decline in sales by 21% for Bajaj.

Bajaj’s top-selling motorcycle Pulsar and Avenger’s sales have gone down as compared to the previous year, which is one of the reasons of the decline in total sales of the manufacturer.

Bajaj currently offers the Avenger in three different guises – Avenger Street 160, Avenger Cruise 220 and Avenger Street 220. The Street 160 of course, comes with a 160 cc singe-cylinder engine that puts out 15 PS of max power at 8,500 rpm, and has a base price of Rs 83,251 (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Sales (+/-%) December 2019 December 2018 Domestic (-21%) 1,24,125 1,57,252 Export (13%) 1,60,677 1,41,603 Total (-5%) 2,84,802 2,98,855

On the other hand, the 220 twins are powered by a 220 cc engine which has a maximum power output of 19.03 PS at 8,400 rpm, and are priced from Rs 1,05,088 (ex-showroom) onwards. The Avenger is one of the most affordable cruiser bikes that one can buy in India.

The Pulsar moniker has been used in India since almost two decades now, and is currently used by nine different bikes, with the Pulsar 125 Neon being the entry-level Pulsar with an ex-showroom price of Rs 66,618. Powering the Pulsar 125 Neon is a 124.4 cc single-cylinder air cooled engine which is good for 12 PS power at 8,500 rpm, and 11 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm.

The flagship Pulsar is the RS 200, which makes use of a single cylinder, four stroke, SOHC, liquid-cooled 199.5 cc engine to produce 24.5 PS of power at 9,750 rpm and 18.6Nm torque at 8,000 rpm. Bajaj retails the said bike at a starting price of Rs 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

The manufacturer is yet to update both the bike ranges with BS6-compliant engines, which will further lead to a price hike of about 10-15% and hence, might hamper the sales as well.