Bajaj Auto Commences Delivery Of Chetak Electric Scooter

Bajaj Auto launched its first electric scooter in India about two months ago, and now has started delivering the first batch of the Chetak electric in Pune and Bangalore, with the two cities being the only places where the e-scooter is currently available. The scooter has a base price of Rs 1 lakh for the Urbane trim, while the Premium variant costs Rs 1.15 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The Bajaj Chetak is powered by an IP 67 rated 3 kWh lithium-ion battery, which is paired to a 4 kW electric motor. The said motor puts out 16 Nm of maximum torque. The Chetak comes with two different riding modes, namely Eco and Sport that provide a range of 95 km and 85 km respectively. Bajaj claims that the scooter’s battery can be fully charged in five hours, while an hour of charging will be enough for about 25% battery life.

The Urbane trim comes with drum brakes on both ends, while the Premium variant gets a disc brake up front. In terms of features, Bajaj has equipped the Chetak electric with a ‘feather touch’ switchgear, full-LED lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument cluster, 12-inch wheels, regenerative braking and Intelligent Braking Management System.

The Chetak also gets a one year free subscription for its dedicated app, which allows the rider to access the scooter’s charge status, range as well as the location of the scooter even when the rider is away. Bajaj is also offering a 3 year/50,000 km warranty with the Chetak, which means that the transition from conventional scooters to the Chetak electric is basically stress-free.

Since the Chetak is a premium offering, Bajaj currently retails the e-scooter through its KTM dealerships across Pune and Bangalore, just like the recently launched Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250. Apart from the Husqvarna twins, Bajaj also recently launched the 250 cc version of its Dominar motorcycle at Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom), which is about Rs 30,000 more affordable than the Dominar 400.