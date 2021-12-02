Bajaj Auto Becomes No. 1 Motorcycle Brand In Total Sales In Nov 2021

The combined sales of Bajaj Auto in the month of November 2021 stood at 3.38 lakhs as exports accounted for a total of 1,93,520 units

Bajaj Auto has released an official statement emphasising that it has sold about 3.38 lakhs of motorcycles in the domestic as well as export markets combined in the month of November 2021. Thus, it has become the highest-selling motorcycle manufacturer as 1,44,442 units were sold domestically with the exports accounting for a total of 1,93,520 units.

The exports have been driving huge volumes for the Chakan-based brand and last month the tally was much higher than the next three competitors combined. This comes on the back of a challenging global macroeconomic environment and the overall two-wheeler industry facing production constraints due to various reasons.

Only a few weeks ago, Bajaj launched the largest displacing Pulsars ever, the F250 and N250 priced competitively at Rs. 1.40 lakh and Rs. 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom). Both are powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled fuel-injected engine producing a maximum power output of 24.5 PS and 21.5 Nm of peak torque. It is linked with a five-speed transmission and comes with a slipper and assist clutch as standard.

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 is an evolutionary take on the NS200 and the F250 on the now-discontinued 220F in terms of design but the new tubular chassis, new body panels, bigger brakes assisted by a single-channel ABS system, revised instrument cluster and other updated mechanicals have helped it making the quarter-litre duo a compelling package.

In the Financial Year 2022, the sales of the Bajaj Pulsar series have gone past the one lakh mark a month three times with a YTD average of 97,000 units. In the domestic market, the entry-level Bajaj Platina commuter’s sales doubled this year while in the exports market such as Nigeria, Egypt and Mexico, the highest ever motorcycle retail sales were achieved.

Speaking about the milestone, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said, “To be the top manufacturer in the most challenging conditions is a true reflection of Bajaj Auto’s resilience and a consequence of our commitment to serve global customers through differentiated products and superior propositions. Our presence in over 70 countries has allowed us to deliver a steady performance despite the volatility in the environment.”