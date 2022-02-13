Bajaj Announces Price Hike On Its Motorcycles – Check Latest Prices

By
Kshitij Rawat
-
Bajaj Pulsar N250 F250 Ride Review 2

Bajaj Auto has hiked the prices of its motorcycles in the Indian market, and here, we have listed the updated prices of its motorcycle lineup

Many automakers in India had announced price hikes on their vehicles when the year 2022 began. The ones that didn’t are busy hiking prices now. Bajaj Auto is one among the latter bunch, and it has increased the prices of its motorcycles this month.

Bajaj CT range consists of CT100 and CT110, which are now priced from Rs. 53,696 to 63,808. Next in line is the Platina range – Platina 100 and Platina 110 – the price of which now goes from Rs. 59,309 to Rs. 68,384.

Bajaj Avenger 160 and Avenger 220 currently have a price tag of Rs. 1,08,902 and Rs. 1,33,613, respectively. Bajaj Pulsar lineup has a plethora of variants on offer in the Indian market. Pulsar 125 is now priced from Rs. 80,090 to Rs. 88,931, while the price of Pulsar 150 ranges from Rs. 1,00,915 to Rs. 1,10,643 now.

2021 Bajaj Platina ABS 1

As for Pulsar 180 and Pulsar 220F, they are now priced at Rs. 1,16,653 and Rs. 1,34,566, respectively. Bajaj Pulsar NS range consists of NS125 (priced at Rs. 99,770), NS160 (Rs. 1,19,418), and NS200 (Rs. 1,36,090). Pulsar RS200’s price has now reached Rs. 1,64,179.

Bajaj’s quarter-litre Pulsar twins, which were launched just months ago, have also seen a price hike. Pulsar N250 is priced at Rs. 1,39,117 now, while Pulsar F250 has a price tag of Rs. 1,40,915. The price of Bajaj Dominar lineup now ranges from Rs. 1,64,307 for Dominar 250 to Rs. 2,17,473 for Dominar 400.

new Dominar 400 with factory-fitted touring accessories

Model Latest price
Bajaj CT100 Rs. 53,696
Bajaj CT110 Rs. 58,925 to Rs. 63,808
Bajaj Platina 100 Rs. 59,309
Bajaj Platina 110 Rs. 63,846 to Rs. 68,384
Bajaj Avenger 160 Rs. 1,08,902
Bajaj Avenger 220 Rs. 1,33,613
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Rs. 80,090 to Rs. 88,931
Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Rs. 99,770
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Rs. 1,00,915 to Rs. 1,10,643
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Rs. 1,19,418
Bajaj Pulsar 180 Rs. 1,16,653
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Rs. 1,36,090
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Rs. 1,64,179
Bajaj Pulsar 220F Rs. 1,34,566
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Rs. 1,39,117
Bajaj Pulsar F250 Rs. 1,40,915
Bajaj Dominar 250 Rs. 1,64,307
Bajaj Dominar 400 Rs. 2,17,473

As per reports, Bajaj Auto is planning to launch a few new models in the Indian market. The manufacturer is working together with Triumph to build small- to mid-capacity retro-style motorcycles. Of course, the Bajaj-KTM partnership will also result in a few new bike, including electric two-wheelers.

All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, New Delhi