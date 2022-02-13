Bajaj Announces Price Hike On Its Motorcycles – Check Latest Prices

Bajaj Auto has hiked the prices of its motorcycles in the Indian market, and here, we have listed the updated prices of its motorcycle lineup

Many automakers in India had announced price hikes on their vehicles when the year 2022 began. The ones that didn’t are busy hiking prices now. Bajaj Auto is one among the latter bunch, and it has increased the prices of its motorcycles this month.

Bajaj CT range consists of CT100 and CT110, which are now priced from Rs. 53,696 to 63,808. Next in line is the Platina range – Platina 100 and Platina 110 – the price of which now goes from Rs. 59,309 to Rs. 68,384.

Bajaj Avenger 160 and Avenger 220 currently have a price tag of Rs. 1,08,902 and Rs. 1,33,613, respectively. Bajaj Pulsar lineup has a plethora of variants on offer in the Indian market. Pulsar 125 is now priced from Rs. 80,090 to Rs. 88,931, while the price of Pulsar 150 ranges from Rs. 1,00,915 to Rs. 1,10,643 now.

As for Pulsar 180 and Pulsar 220F, they are now priced at Rs. 1,16,653 and Rs. 1,34,566, respectively. Bajaj Pulsar NS range consists of NS125 (priced at Rs. 99,770), NS160 (Rs. 1,19,418), and NS200 (Rs. 1,36,090). Pulsar RS200’s price has now reached Rs. 1,64,179.

Bajaj’s quarter-litre Pulsar twins, which were launched just months ago, have also seen a price hike. Pulsar N250 is priced at Rs. 1,39,117 now, while Pulsar F250 has a price tag of Rs. 1,40,915. The price of Bajaj Dominar lineup now ranges from Rs. 1,64,307 for Dominar 250 to Rs. 2,17,473 for Dominar 400.

Model Latest price Bajaj CT100 Rs. 53,696 Bajaj CT110 Rs. 58,925 to Rs. 63,808 Bajaj Platina 100 Rs. 59,309 Bajaj Platina 110 Rs. 63,846 to Rs. 68,384 Bajaj Avenger 160 Rs. 1,08,902 Bajaj Avenger 220 Rs. 1,33,613 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Rs. 80,090 to Rs. 88,931 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Rs. 99,770 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Rs. 1,00,915 to Rs. 1,10,643 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Rs. 1,19,418 Bajaj Pulsar 180 Rs. 1,16,653 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Rs. 1,36,090 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Rs. 1,64,179 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Rs. 1,34,566 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Rs. 1,39,117 Bajaj Pulsar F250 Rs. 1,40,915 Bajaj Dominar 250 Rs. 1,64,307 Bajaj Dominar 400 Rs. 2,17,473

As per reports, Bajaj Auto is planning to launch a few new models in the Indian market. The manufacturer is working together with Triumph to build small- to mid-capacity retro-style motorcycles. Of course, the Bajaj-KTM partnership will also result in a few new bike, including electric two-wheelers.

All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, New Delhi