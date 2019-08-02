Bajaj Adds New Volcano Red Colour Option For The Pulsar 220F

The Pulsar 220F was introduced back in 2006 and is still one of the most popular models in the Bajaj lineup despite sharing space with the Pulsar RS 200

There is no denying the fact that the Bajaj Pulsar 220F is one of the most popular models in the Bajaj lineup. Bajaj has updated the Pulsar models every now and then and most of the time the motorcycles have received cosmetic updates in the form of new colour schemes.

Bajaj has recently added a new Volcano Red colour option for the Pulsar 220F which will be sold alongside the existing Black red and Black blue colour options. The popular Pulsar 220F model has recently got a price hike and now retails at Rs. 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Volcanic red colour option, in particular, gets a matte red finish to the front fascia. The fuel tank gets the Pulsar 3D logo while the stylish semi-fairing not only looks good but also adds to its aerodynamic capability.

The split contoured seat, split grab rail bars, laser edged graphics and deep black carbon silencer all add to the sporty styling of the motorcycle. The Pulsar 220F also features an underbelly pan that gets a unique graphics which also adds to the premium quotient of the motorcycle.

Besides the addition of new colour options, there are no other cosmetic or mechanical changes made to the motorcycle. However, the 2019 model does get a new exhaust system and a revised instrument cluster with a blue backlight display.

The motorcycle is still powered by the same 220cc, DTS-i, 4-stroke oil-cooled motor. The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox is capable of producing about 20.93 hp of peak power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 18.55 Nm at 7,000 rpm.

The motorcycle uses telescopic forks at the front and a 5-way adjustable nitrox shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties of the Pulsar 220F are handled by a 260mm disc brake at the front 230mm disc brake at the rear. The Pulsar 220F also gets a single-channel ABS as standard for the safety of the rider.